Endeavour Silver Intersects High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) has intersected high grade silver-gold mineralization in its 2021 exploration drill program to expand the El Curso orebody at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is currently producing from three orebodies at Guanacevi: Milache, El Curso and SCS. Exploration drilling is ongoing at El Curso and SCS (view longitudinal section here).



Highlights from the latest drill results include:

3.27 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 2,753 gpt silver for 2,982 gpt silver equivalent (AgEq at an 70:1 silver:gold ratio) over a 4.1 metre (m) true width (87.0 oz per short ton (opT) AgEq over 13.5 feet (ft)), including 0.6 gpt gold and 18,752 gpt silver for 18,794 gpt AgEq over 0.3 m (548.2 opT AgEq over 1.0 ft) in drill hole UCM-48

(87.0 oz per short ton (opT) AgEq over 13.5 feet (ft)), including 0.6 gpt gold and 18,752 gpt silver for 18,794 gpt AgEq over 0.3 m (548.2 opT AgEq over 1.0 ft) in drill hole UCM-48 4.29 gpt gold and 3,464 gpt silver for 3,764 gpt AgEq over a 2.6 m true width (109.8 opT AgEq over 8.5 feet (ft)), including 25.7 gpt gold and 19,390 gpt silver for 21,189 gpt AgEq over 0.3 m (618.0 opT AgEq over 1.0 ft) in drill hole UCM-50

Luis Castro, Vice President of Exploration, commented, “We continue to intersect excellent drill results as we step out from the current margins of the El Curso orebody. There remains an additional 100 m to drill until we connect El Curso with the Milache orebody to the west, and there is a similar gap to fill to connect El Curso with the Porvenir Cuatro orebody (previously mined) to the east.”

“Ultimately, we anticipate that Porvenir Cuatro, El Curso and Milache will all connect to form one continuous orebody over a 1,500 m length by 400 m vertical extent. This would make it comparable to the original Porvenir Norte orebody which supported production at Guanacevi for over 14 years. The future is looking bright for Guanacevi.”

Drill results are summarized in the following table:

Hole



Structure



From True width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) UCM-43



Santa Cruz 235.35 1.1 1.50 518 623 Including 236.85 0.2 3.82 1,069 1,336 UCM-44



Santa Cruz 251.15 1.6 1.31 530 622 Including 253.75 0.3 4.02 1,361 1,642 UCM-45



Santa Cruz 270.25 2.2 1.27 572 661 Including 272.55 0.2 5.60 2,304 2,696 UCM-46



Santa Cruz 139.00 1.0 2.43 39 209 Including 139.00 0.5 3.73 18 279 UCM-47



Santa Cruz 133.60 3.3 2.54 2,014 2,191 Including 136.10 0.5 4.23 4,223 4,519 UCM-48



Santa Cruz 151.70 4.1 3.27 2,753 2,981 Including 157.80 0.3 0.60 18,752 18,794 UCM-50



Santa Cruz 131.20 2.6 4.29 3,464 3,764 Including 133.70 0.3 25.66 19,390 21,186 UCM-51



Santa Cruz 148.00 1.4 0.48 235 269 Including 148.00 0.3 0.89 328 391 UCM-53



Santa Cruz 207.00 1.1 0.62 179 222 Including 208.00 0.2 3.47 952 1,195 UCM-55



Santa Cruz 230.25 3.0 1.09 420 496 Including 232.45 0.5 1.79 856 981 UCM-56



Santa Cruz 253.30 4.6 0.95 401 467 Including 257.45 0.4 2.12 887 1,036 UCM-57



Santa Cruz 239.25 2.9 0.50 275 310 Including 240.50 0.3 2.06 741 885 UCM-58



Santa Cruz 220.65 2.6 2.67 1,120 1,307 Including 222.00 0.4 8.09 2,936 3,502 UCM-59



Santa Cruz 304.85 2.0 1.76 1,180 1,303 Including 305.35 0.2 7.31 5,832 6,343 UCM-63



Santa Cruz 202.95 6.9 1.86 759 889 Including 210.70 0.3 9.56 4,292 4,961 UCM-64



Santa Cruz 226.60 1.3 0.58 210 250 Including 226.60 0.2 0.77 301 355

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 70:1 silver:gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

Qualified Person and QA/QC - Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to SGS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information

Galina Meleger, Director Investor Relations

Toll free: (877) 685-9775

Tel: (604) 640-4804

Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

