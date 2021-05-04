Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,551 in the last 365 days.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports First Quarter Pre-tax Loss of $1.7 million

/EIN News/ -- COCONUT CREEK, Fla., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported first quarter total revenues of $61.1 million and pre-tax loss of $1.7 million. The Company reported lower revenue in the first quarter when compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The slowdown in global travel continues to impact aircraft and engine utilization as well as demand for aircraft and engine spare parts. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $51.3 million and spare parts and equipment sales were $4.6 million.

“Despite significant progress in the development and roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, the pandemic continues to weigh on global travel and that, obviously, has had a negative impact on our business and the industry as a whole,” said Charles F. Willis, Chairman and CEO. “We are not satisfied with our quarterly results, but we continue to focus on the long-term and our Platform is well-positioned, whether in providing capital, assets or services, to support our customers’ slow recovery from a nearly complete and worldwide shutdown of air travel.”

“Our results this quarter are disappointing, but not surprising given the lack of flying worldwide,” said Brian R. Hole, President. “Those things are out of our control so instead we are focused on what we can control. We are delivering liquidity to our customers, continuing to innovate, including closing our first transaction with our brand new revolving credit lease engine financing product, and developing programmatic solutions that will help our customers conserve capital while transitioning out of aircraft and engines or returning them to service without being forced to invest in costly maintenance.”

First Quarter 2021 Highlights (at or for the periods ended March 31, 2021, as compared to March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020):

  • Total revenue was $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 25.1% decrease when compared to $81.6 million in the same quarter of 2020.
  • Lease rent revenue was $31.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Maintenance reserve revenue was $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.5% compared to $20.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. Long term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by end of lease compensation, increased to $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.6 million in the comparable prior period. Short term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by our customers’ usage of assets we lease to them, was $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $11.9 million in the comparable prior period.
  • Spare parts and equipment sales were $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Other revenue increased to $5.2 million, or 48.7%, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting interest income from our Notes receivable.
  • (Loss) income before income taxes was $(1.7) million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Our aggregate lease assets, inclusive of our equipment held for operating lease and notes receivable, at March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $2,085.4 million and $1,813.6 million, respectively, a 15.0% year-over-year increase.
  • The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures was $2,420.1 million at March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company also managed 385 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of third parties.
  • The Company maintained $183 million of undrawn revolver capacity at March 31, 2021.
  • Diluted weighted average (loss) earnings per common share were $(0.36) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.56 in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $62.12 at March 31, 2021, compared to $59.40 at December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s $1.888 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio and $197.6 million notes receivable represented 295 engines, eight aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s $1.887 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio and $158.7 million notes receivable represented 291 engines, eight aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices and other disruptions to the world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data) 

  Three months ended March 31,    
  2021   2020   % Change
REVENUE          
Lease rent revenue $ 31,520       $ 46,395     (32.1 ) %
Maintenance reserve revenue 19,812       20,528     (3.5 ) %
Spare parts and equipment sales 4,566       9,105     (49.9 ) %
Gain on sale of leased equipment       2,067     (100.0 ) %
Other revenue 5,227       3,514     48.7   %
Total revenue 61,125       81,609     (25.1 ) %
           
EXPENSES          
Depreciation and amortization expense 24,141       23,390     3.2   %
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 3,809       6,688     (43.0 ) %
Write-down of equipment 1,867       2,129     (12.3 ) %
General and administrative 16,151       19,567     (17.5 ) %
Technical expense 1,310       1,127     16.2   %
Net finance costs:          
Interest expense 15,019       15,696     (4.3 ) %
Loss on debt extinguishment       4,688     (100.0 ) %
Total net finance costs 15,019       20,384     (26.3 ) %
Total expenses 62,297       73,285     (15.0 ) %
           
(Loss) earnings from operations (1,172 )     8,324     (114.1 ) %
(Loss) earnings from joint ventures (519 )     207     (350.7 ) %
(Loss) income before income taxes (1,691 )     8,531     (119.8 ) %
Income tax (benefit) expense (359 )     4,245     (108.5 ) %
Net (loss) income (1,332 )     4,286     (131.1 ) %
Preferred stock dividends 801       810     (1.1 ) %
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 21       21       %
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (2,154 )     $ 3,455     (162.3 ) %
           
Basic weighted average (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.36 )     $ 0.59      
Diluted weighted average (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.36 )     $ 0.56      
           
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 5,995       5,860      
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 5,995       6,124      



Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)

    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 26,490     $ 42,540  
Restricted cash   38,274     36,385  
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation   1,887,884     1,886,613  
Maintenance rights   20,097     20,097  
Equipment held for sale   2,850     2,850  
Receivables, net of allowances   40,483     28,269  
Spare parts inventory   57,870     59,434  
Investments   56,142     53,275  
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation   31,169     31,753  
Intangible assets, net   1,232     1,246  
Notes receivable   197,552     158,708  
Other assets   49,631     43,778  
Total assets   $ 2,409,674     $ 2,364,948  
         
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 24,391     $ 26,977  
Deferred income taxes   118,570     116,838  
Debt obligations   1,724,130     1,693,753  
Maintenance reserves   88,782     82,484  
Security deposits   19,658     19,522  
Unearned revenue   11,988     11,637  
Total liabilities   1,987,519     1,951,211  
         
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)   49,743     49,722  
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock ($0.01 par value)   66     66  
Paid-in capital in excess of par   16,580     13,696  
Retained earnings   353,216     355,370  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   2,550     (5,117 )
Total shareholders’ equity   372,412     364,015  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,409,674     $ 2,364,948  


CONTACT: Scott B. Flaherty
  Chief Financial Officer
  (561) 349-9989

Primary Logo

You just read:

Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports First Quarter Pre-tax Loss of $1.7 million

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.