Datacap and Loyalzoo partner to deliver memberships with recurring payments support to the channel via Pay API™

Datacap has partnered with Loyalzoo, a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries, to offer Datacap’s POS partners an option for memberships with recurring payments.

/EIN News/ -- Chalfont, PA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacap Systems Inc., leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments provider, has partnered with Loyalzoo, a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries, to offer Datacap’s POS partners an option for memberships with recurring payments. The Loyalzoo membership platform is available for new and existing partners utilizing Datacap’s eCommerce integration, Pay API, available as part of Datacap’s NETePay Hosted™ omnichannel payments platform.

Now, merchants can turn loyal customers into paying members that drive consistent business revenue with memberships using Loyalzoo and Datacap. Loyalzoo’s membership platform allows merchants to easily manage ‘prime’ memberships with automatic recurring payments using Datacap tokens, marketing promotions, card updater, multiple site support and success reporting – all via the payment processor of their choice. Merchants can set weekly, biweekly, monthly, quarterly or annual recurring payments.

“We developed our memberships platform to offer small and medium-sized businesses a ‘prime-style’ loyalty program”, says Loyalzoo CEO, Massimo Sirolla. “Instead of just hoping customers will turn up, a guaranteed recurring revenue stream gives merchants peace of mind and an opportunity to plan more long-term. We have thousands of merchants using our service and loving it. Our partnership with Datacap is an incredible opportunity to make it available to a much wider range of merchants across many more POS platforms.”

“Consumers are fickle – more so today than ever as alternative engagement channels have enabled a growing base of entities to gain mindshare with prospective customers through online, mobile and social methods,” comments Justin Zeigler, Dir Product at Datacap Systems. “Point of Sale providers must offer solutions that empower their merchants to build long-standing, frictionless relationships with their customer-base. Solutions like Loyalzoo membership/marketing powered by Pay API can help POS providers deliver that value to their merchant clients.”

If your Point of Sale application isn’t yet integrated to Datacap’s NETePay Hosted platform for turn-key omnichannel payments or Loyalzoo for memberships with recurring payments, contact us to get started today! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us

About Datacap Systems

Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point of Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs – all via a universal payments integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that’s serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform. Contact us to learn more! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us

About Loyalzoo

Loyalzoo's mission is to help small/medium-sized businesses compete with larger retailers by giving them the ability to set up their own, custom-made in-store loyalty program in just minutes, without the need to print cards or buy expensive hardware. Loyalzoo's service is available directly via the company's website www.loyalzoo.com , resellers, agents, as well as via a range of digital marketplaces.

Attachment

Justin Zeigler Datacap Systems 215-997-8989 justin.zeigler@dcap.com