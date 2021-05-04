A Major Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices And Equipment Market Driver Is The Increase In Number Of Brain Injuries

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the number of brain surgeries drives the market for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) devices. CSF devices play a major role in the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI), shunts are devices used in the CSF procedure which ensure that any cerebrospinal fluid accumulated near the brain gets drained out. In the United States, one of the leading causes of death is TBI and approximately 1.5 to 2 million adults and children suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year. Among the 1.1 million who face head injury, 235,000 individuals will be hospitalized with a moderate to severe head injury while approximately 50,000 face death. However, a majority of them will have a mild injury that does not require an admission to the hospital. With such increase in the number of brain injuries, the CSF devices market will continue to grow.

The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market consists of sales of cerebrospinal fluid management devices and equipment and related services. CSF devices and equipment are used in the treatment of hydrocephalus, a condition of excessive accumulation of CSF within the head. Based on the product type, these devices are classified into CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems.

Read More On The Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cerebrospinal-fluid-management-csf-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

The global cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2020 to $1.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. CSF market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The regions with cerebral spinal fluid management market shares are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Major players in the market are B. Braun, DePuy Synthes, Integra Life Sciences, Medtronic and Sophysa.

The global cerebrospinal fluid management market is segmented by type into CSF shunts, CSF drainage systems, by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, by age group into pediatric, adult, geriatric, and by CSF drainage systems into ventricular drainage system, lumbar drainage system.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices And Equipment Market overview, forecast Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices And Equipment Market size and growth for the whole market, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices And Equipment Market segments, and geographies, cerebrospinal fluid management devices and equipment market trends, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices And Equipment Market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2432&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurosurgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/craniomaxillofacial-cmf-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

