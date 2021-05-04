Rulon & White Governance Strategies et al Initiates First Independent Dedicated Digital Currency Lobby Practice

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd White, Managing Partner, Rulon & White Governance Strategies et al, announces the first dedicated Government Affairs team to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, and other nuance technologies in Washington, DC, which will pave the causeway in furthering regulatory adoption within the United States Government and internationally. The dedicated lobbying team will focus on the U.S. Congress, SEC, Treasury, and White House including other regulatory agencies thus representing nuance second and third generation internet firms through the regulatory adoption thicket. “Crypto and blockchain adoption is a slow and winding process which involves effecting officials to contextually understand the logarithmic effects on legislation they sponsor utilizing an accumulated skill-set of legislative policy knowledge to make crooked roads straight for high tech-intensive retained clients,” said Mr. White. Mr. White will also unveil a client-democratized 527 political action committee (PAC) patent which will run on the ‘EOS’ consensus blockchain protocol revolutionizing federal lobbying and political contributions in the 21st century. He estimates the digital (PAC) will achieve $10-20 million in U.S. dollars within its first two years.



As rapidly changing technology and regulation intersect, Rulon & White Governance Strategies et al in 2014 began legitimizing and educating the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Congress on cryptocurrencies while progressing digital currency policy. Mr. White also served as a regulatory fintech speaker at major international blockchain venues, numerous crypto podcasts, including being featured on segments of CNBC’s Crypto Trader. He further represented a trailblazing Bitcoin pioneer to achieve undisclosed protections through the Department of Justice and National Security Division of the U.S. Government between November 2019 and December 2020. White is a former investment banker having served as a legislative intern for the late Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Congressman John Conyers, and served as campaign chair on numerous congressional elections during his early working career. The Rulon & White federal government affairs team also maintains a successful defense and intellectual property lobbying practice crafting cybersecurity legal policy recommendations to the Department of Defense on behalf of National Defense Industry Association.

Rulon & White Governance Strategies represents a focus spectrum of corporations, trade organizations in Washington, DC. The firm specializes in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and intellectual property policy navigating fintech and defense industries before executive, legislative, and federal agencies.

Contact:

info@rulonwhite.com