Craniomaxillofacial Devices And Equipment Industry Trends Include Use Of 3D Printing Technology

The Business Research Company’s Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, UK, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMF market trends include usage of 3D printing technology on the rise in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. 3D printing technology is a process of making complex structures which are built by stacking up thin layers on one another and cutting out complex edges. The use of 3D biomedical models during reconstructive craniomaxillofacial surgery is extremely useful. The 3D models help in preoperative planning by using 3D biomodelling techniques. For example, Reninshaw Company has manufactured laser implants that are 3D printed metal CMF patient specific implants having high strength and flexibility.

Major players with CMF market shares are Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P, Medtronic Plc, Medartis AG, and TMJ Concepts.

The craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market consists of sales of craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment related services. Craniomaxillofacial is a special type of orthopedic surgery that focuses completely on the skull and facial disorders. This surgery is generally conducted for the treatment of severe cranial and facial bone injuries. Based on the product type, CMF devices are classified into – Cranial flap fixation, CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement, thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute and MF plate and screw fixation.

The global craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2020 to $2.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global craniomaxillofacial devices market size is expected to reach $2.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

TBRC’s craniomaxillofacial devices market research report is segmented by product into cranial flap fixation, CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement, thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute, MF plate and screw fixation, by material into metals and alloys, polymers, by end user into hospital, ambulatory surgical center, and by application into neurosurgery & ENT, orthognathic and dental surgery, plastic surgery.

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides CMF devices and equipment market overview, forecast CMF devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment market segments, and geographies, CMF devices and equipment market trends, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

