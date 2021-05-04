Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Third episode of IdealHomesTV - Investment Property for Sale in Florida

FARO, PORTUGAL, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Homes International will be premiering the third episode of the brand new season of IHTV on Thursday 6th May, at 5pm London/Lisbon | 12pm EST.

This episode will focus on property for sale in Florida. There are exclusive discounts and offers on limited units.

Ideal Homes will also catch up with Adrian and Dianne from episode 1, who are looking to sell their current property and buy a new one in the Algarve.

To tune in, all you need to do is sign up for FREE and they will send over the exclusive link to watch later in the week.

They will also be hosting a Live Q+A directly after the episode, starting at 6pm London | 1pm EST, make sure to join to have all your questions answered.

Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes International
+351 289 513 434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Join Chris in Florida as he explores The Grove Resort & the offer of 10% Guaranteed Rental Returns!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


