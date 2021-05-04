Santo Announces December Year-End 2019 Financial Results

About

About Santo Mining, Corp. Santo Mining Corp. is a publicly-traded company on the Over the Counter (OTC) market, trading under the ticker symbol SANP. The company is run by a team of highly accomplished individuals, with a wide spectrum of experience and backgrounds. Santo has an interest in various stages of development companies, ranging from established, cash-generating businesses to early-stage development companies. The Company is aggressively looking for "Next-Gen" technology projects to invest or acquire globally. As we execute our strategies, our goal is to develop successful financial returns to maximize value for our shareholders. About Santo's Subsidiary SAITEC. The Company operates and owns a Blockchain Software Development Company with its offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam called "SAITEC Technology & Development JSC". With a strong team of full-stack software engineers, we help organizations understand and deploy blockchain projects. We focus on unsurpassed quality at all the stages of software development with ongoing post-production support by our software development team.

https://saitec.dev