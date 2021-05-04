Photo Booth Business Owner Nona holding a Webinar on How to Run a Successful Photo Booth Business
Photo booth business owner Nona Musaelian is holding a webinar to share her success story and provide tips for running a successful photo booth business.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently added report on the photo booth market by Global Market Insights, Inc. estimates the market valuation for photo booths will cross US$ 1 billion by 2027.
Along with private/public events, quick digitization of retail outlets will swell the need for trendy photo booths to intensify consumers' store visiting experience. This shows how the photo booth business is booming nowadays and will keep trending for years to come.
However, the question is how to keep your photo booth business thriving throughout this pandemic?
Nona, a leading business owner of Selfie Booth Co., provides a unique chance to attend a FREE LIVE webinar on how to run a successful photo booth business even during COVID crises and beyond.
Globe has been caught by surprise with COVID-19. No one has ever thought that most businesses would shut due to a virus. But Nona's business seems to be flourishing more than ever.
The agenda of this virtual meet would be to serve the pieces of suggestions to photo booth owners like mentioned below:
How to strengthen your digital visibility?
Tips for leveraging your social media presence, as everyone is at home.
Ways to start to reach out to people locally.
Why partner with other businesses like event companies this time?
How to use the full potential of online advertising?
In short, you do not have to stop your photo booth business during tough times. All you need to do is think outside of the box and improvise. Be creative and join this webinar to pivot your business.
Nona, along with the rental business, also manufactures and sells selfie booths and helps others to accomplish big in the photo booth rental business with an affiliate program.
Join the interactive webinar, learn what you can do, and make the most out of your photo booth business. Never forget, when you begin to work hard for your brand, you get more customers.
So, have fun and take a step towards a successful business by listening to Nona's priceless tips and tricks. Get the Webinar details below.
The event will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, via Zoom.
Webinar Host: Nona Musaelian
Topic: How to Run A Successful Photo Booth Business
Time: May 5, 2021, 12:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95866650201?pwd=U2NGT1hiUkdFWVRHbnEwSXRxbVJwZz09
Meeting ID: 958 6665 0201
Passcode: X4KeS1
Nona Musaelian
Selfie Booth Co.
+1 4243369100
rent@selfieboothco.com
