Freedom Founders® Celebrating 10th Year in Business Helping Dentists Build Wealth Outside Wall Street

An industry leader in helping practice professionals build wealth outside wall street has reached a new milestone.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 80 percent of businesses fail within the first five years in business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and commitment to customer satisfaction, representatives with Freedom Founders today announced that they are celebrating 10 years in business helping dentists building wealth outside of Wall Street.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to help dentists build wealth outside of Wall Street for the past 10 years," said Alex Lerma, Chief Marketing Officer and spokesperson for Freedom Founders.

Dr. Greg Linney, one of the company's customers, said his experience with Freedom Founders has been life changing.

“In late 2019, I was on the cusp of selling my very successful practice nestled in an affluent suburb of Houston, TX and retiring,” recalled Dr. Linney. “No matter how I ran the numbers, I wasn’t confident that I could replace my working income with sustainable cash flow from my investments, even in a best-case scenario where markets stayed strong for the next few years. Not only that, but the thought of tying our life savings to the stock market roller coaster kept us up at night. That’s when I started doing research into alternatives,” revealed Dr. Linney and added, “My search led me to Dr David Phelps and Freedom Founders. Today, our retirement is secured by real, tangible assets. We’re not depleting our nest egg at all in retirement. Our investment income is completely sustainable. And best of all, we were able to keep our beautiful Palm Springs home and enjoy it in retirement. Nowadays, I am grateful I have the freedom to spend time with my family, travel to visit our adult children, and be a part of their lives.”

Likewise, Dr. Ryan and Amanda Johnstun report a similar experience and highly recommend Freedom Founders.

"When I graduated from dental school, I planned to beat the retirement average by 10-15 years and hang up the handpiece at age 55. My wife, Amanda, was a business major who transformed our small-town dental practice into an efficient machine. But after 10 years, we both wanted something more because Dentistry was not a passion; it became a job. I started researching ways to develop passive income — I devoured podcasts and online training. I traveled on weekends to evaluate possible real estate investments. But actual results were hard to find. Most opportunities sounded good on the surface but didn't actually pan out in real life. When I came across Freedom Founders, I felt I might have found the missing key. Amanda, though she wasn't convinced, agreed to attend a Freedom Founders event with me. There, we met dozens of other dentists who were actually creating passive income through real estate and successfully achieving their financial freedom to step away from dentistry. Fast forward 18 months later, we have massively closed the gap toward our Freedom Number. Over 80 percent of our lifestyle expenses are covered by the passive income we receive from our cash flow investments — and the gap is narrowing every month."

