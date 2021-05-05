Truckers - An Army of Invisible Soldiers Fighting on The Pandemic Front Lines

Persevering Purple Ribbon Logo

Truckers transport everything, including hazardous materials in stormy weather while navigating through unknown people at truck stops and delivery points.

LAKE CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA— At a White House event held in 2020 in honor of truckers, it was said that, “At a time of wide-spread shutdowns, truck drivers form the lifeblood of our economy.” In this spirit, social conscious company Persevering Purple Ribbon celebrates truckers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At PPR it's imperative that we honor not only those who are persevering through the COVID Era, but those who are integral to making it possible for everyone to persevere," says Baheim Original, co-founder of Persevering Purple Ribbon, LLC. " And truckers are leaders among pandemic frontliners."

There is a clear nexus between truckers and basic necessities. A recent study conducted by the International Food Information Council revealed that approximately four in 10 people were buying more groceries during the height of the pandemic. This brings to memory toilet tissue shortages, sanitizer droughts and viral videos of war-torn store shelves ravished by irate hoarders battling over essentials. However, when the cameras stopped rolling, truckers kept rolling across the country to replenish shelves. These 3.5 million men and women are responsible for transporting 70 percent of all goods in the United States.

"We transport everything from the materials that make the masks which help prevent the spread of COVID, to the gloves worn by medical staff that are saving the lives of those who contract COVID," says Thursday Addison, a Georgia-based trucker of four years.

Truckers do not only transport nearly everything, they also often haul hazardous materials on icy roads in stormy weather while navigating through unknown people at truck stops and delivery points.

“It’s a dangerous job,” says Original. “And the irony is that truckers are often shunned and shamed by the very people they are serving.”

PPR is honoring this special category of people with a lapel pin. The small circular accessory consists of a white background with the words, “Pandemic Frontliners Trucking/Logistics,” beneath the Persevering Purple Ribbon logo—a purple ribbon topped with stars and semi-circle. This PPR-created emblem is the Official COVID Era Survival Symbol—sort of a sister symbol in spirit of the Pink Breast Cancer Ribbon. It is one of many contributions of PPR to foster unity and support people affected physically, financially and other ways by COVID-19. PPR recently distributed boxes of food and non-food necessities to needy families and individuals affected by the pandemic. They also hosted the inaugural COVID Era Survivor Awareness & Memorial Week from March 29 through April 4.

“It’s good to be acknowledged,” says Addison. “I just hope this recognition of truckers lasts when COVID is gone.”

For more information about the Persevering Purple Ribbon, LLC please visit www.perseveringpurple.com.