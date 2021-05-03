DOT NEWS RELEASE: SIMPLIFIED ARRIVAL TO REPLACE AUTOMATED PASSPORT CONTROL KIOSKS AT HNL

Newsroom Posted on May 3, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is beginning the Simplified Arrival Program at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks currently required for admission into the United States, provides travelers with a secure, touchless travel experience, and fulfills a Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.

Simplified Arrival systems will replace Automated Passport Control (APC) Kiosks at HNL. The APC kiosks at HNL were activated in February 2016 and are fully funded and maintained by HDOT Airports Division. The Simplified Arrival program is funded and maintained by CBP. More information on Simplified Arrival can be found at https://biometrics.cbp.gov/

International travelers entering the U.S. through HNL now have the option to use Simplified Arrival to biometrically confirm their identity as part of the inspection process. Travelers may opt out and choose to have their identity confirmed manually.

“Use of technology in the international arrival process continues to advance,” said Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director. “HDOT is proud to partner with CBP to bring the latest in inspection point processing to Hawaii.”

“On average, we saw 7,000 international arrivals per day before the pandemic,” said Ross Higashi, Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Airports. “Now we’re getting about 300 per day. Making the improvements at the primary inspection area now will position us for efficient, streamlined service as travel recovery continues.”

Simplified Arrival works to streamline the international arrival process by comparing a photo taken by the system to high-quality images, such as passport and visa photos, that the traveler has provided to the government. This comparison takes seconds and is more than 98 percent accurate. Use of Simplified Arrival may also eliminate the need for foreign travelers who have traveled to the United States in the past to provide fingerprints. If a traveler cannot be matched to a photo on record using Simplified Arrival, the traveler will proceed through the traditional inspection process consistent with existing requirements for entry into the United States.

The biometric facial comparison is only used at a time and place where travelers are already required to present an identity document for admission into the United States. All travelers need to carry a passport for international travel regardless of participation in the facial biometric process.

All international air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, must meet federal COVID-19 testing requirements as described in:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/international-travel-during-covid19.html

International travelers arriving in the State of Hawaii from countries other than Japan, Canada, Korea, and Taiwan must quarantine for 10-days or the length of their stay. Travelers from Japan, Canada, Korea, and Taiwan may participate in the Safe Travels program to bypass the 10-day traveler quarantine if they meet the requirements of the program as described on https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

###