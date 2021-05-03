DLNR NEWS RELEASE: FOUR MEN CITED AFTER COMMUNITY COMPLAINTS ABOUT EAST O’AHU LAY NETS

Newsroom Posted on May 3, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Four Waipahu men were cited Sunday night after officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) received multiple complaints from local fishermen and residents about a group of men laying net at Paiko Lagoon in east

O ‘ahu’s Maunalua Bay.

When they arrived on the scene just after 7 p.m. DOCARE officers observed what appeared to be floats stretching end-to-end just outside of the lagoon. An anonymous person told them about a truck that the floats had come from. A short time later a man was observed leaving the truck and headed out to the floats. He then came back to shore and met the other men, who officers say had containers of large nets. They then were seen throwing everything into the truck and attempted to leave the area.

DOCARE contacted them and found multiple lay nets in the truck’s bed along with fish and one lobster. They allege one man placed the nets with the assistance of the others.

They are charged with possession of multiple species of undersized aquatic life, including Moi, Papio and Ō’io. They were also had an out-of-season lobster that was returned to the water. Along with the nets and other gear, the dead fish were photographed for evidence. Several pieces of non- regulated species were also taken. It is illegal to lay nets on Oahu South Shore from Kawaihoa Point to Keahi Point.

The following individuals are scheduled to make court appearances in Honolulu in July.

41-year-old Lordleigh Caraang

60-year-old Jonie Dalo

47-year-old Jamie Sarmiento

64-year-old Benny Sampaya

# # #