DOE NEWS RELEASE: CLASS OF 2021 GRADUATION CELEBRATIONS SCHEDULED FOR HAWAII’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Newsroom Posted on May 3, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Department of Education today announced the dates, times and formats for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Alternative ceremony formats will continue for a second year and limit guest access to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said. “Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines. We thank our school communities and partners who have been working to make these events truly special.”

Schools are sharing logistics and safety details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below (as of today’s date). This list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

School Date Location Details Kaimuki High Principal: Jamie Dela Cruz Participating Seniors: 140 May 22 School auditorium In-person, single graduate at a time McKinley High Principal: Ron Okamura Participating Seniors: 300 May 23 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup Roosevelt High Principal: Sean Wong Participating Seniors: 280 May 21 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School Principal: Christopher Yim Participating Seniors: 23 May 22 School campus Drive-in

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

School Date Location Details Farrington High Principal: Alfredo Carganilla Participating Seniors: 525 May 17 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Kaiser High Principal: Justin Mew Participating Seniors: 300 May 22 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Kalani High Principal: Mitchell Otani Participating Seniors: 300 May 25 Hawaii Convention Center In-person; graduates and essential staff only inside Convention Center Hawaii School for the Deaf & Blind Principal: Kinau Gardner Participating Seniors: 8 May 20 School campus In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

School Date Location Details Leilehua High Principal: Jason Nakamoto Participating Seniors: 375 May 21 School stadium field In-person with limited guests Mililani High Principal: Frederick Murphy Participating Seniors: 600 May 16 Aloha Stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles Waialua High & Inter. Principal: Christine Alexander Participating Seniors: 100 May 22 School football field In-person with limited guests

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

School Date Location Details Aiea High Principal: David Tanuvasa Participating Seniors: 220 May 19 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Moanalua High Principal: Robin Martin Participating Seniors: 430 May 21 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Radford High Principal: James Sunday Participating Seniors: 260 May 21 School gymnasium In-person with limited guests on staggered schedule

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

School Date Location Details Pearl City High Principal: Joseph Halfmann Participating Seniors: 380 May 15 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Waipahu High Principal: Keith Hayashi Participating Seniors: 640 May 20 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

School Date Location Details Nānākuli High & Inter. Principal: Darin Pilialoha Participating Seniors: 155 May 29 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup Waiʻanae High Principal: Disa Hauge Participating Seniors: 370 May 21 School campus In-person, student-only, with drive-through diploma pick-up the following day

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

School Date Location Details Campbell High Principal: Jon Henry Lee Participating Seniors: 650 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup Kapolei High Principal: Wesley Shinkawa Participating Seniors: 480 May 21 School stadium In-person, limited guests

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

School Date Location Details Castle High Principal: Bernadette Tyrell Participating Seniors: 408 May 22 School campus (two ceremonies) In-person, limited guests, live-streaming Kahuku High & Inter. Principal: Donna Lindsey Participating Seniors: 203 May 20 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with live stream, one vehicle per graduate

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

School Date Location Details Kailua High Principal: Stacey Oshio Participating Seniors: 200 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony Kalāheo High Principal: James Rippard Participating Seniors: 200 May 28 School campus In-person on staggered schedule Olomana School Principal: John Secreto Participating Seniors: 10 May 21 School field In-person with limited guests

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

School Date Location Details Kaʻū High & Pahala Elementary Principal: Sharon Beck Participating Seniors: 48 May 21 School field In-person with limited guests and vehicles Keaʻau High Principal: Dean Cevallos Participating Seniors: 269 May 21 School stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles Pahoa High & Inter. Principal: Darlene Bee Participating Seniors: 100 May 23 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

School Date Location Details Hilo High Principal: Jasmine Urasaki Participating Seniors: 265 May 21 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony to follow, one vehicle per graduate Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy Koga Participating Seniors: 276 May 22 School stadium (two ceremonies) In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

School Date Location Details Honokaʻa High & Inter. Principal: Rachelle Matsumura Participating Seniors: 130 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino Principal: Keli‘ikanoe Mahi Participating Seniors: 9 May 21 Konawaena High baseball field In-person with limited guests, virtual ceremony Kealakehe High Principal: Glenn Gray Participating Seniors: 300 May 28 School football field In-person with limited guests with vehicles Kohala High Principal: Amy Stafford Participating Seniors: 55 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with live coverage Konawaena High Principal: Shawn Suzuki Participating Seniors: 180 May 22 School football field In-person with limited guests with vehicles

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area

School Date Location Details Baldwin High Principal: Keoni Wilhelm Participating Seniors: 290 May 21 War Memorial Stadium In-person with virtual ceremony Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand Participating Seniors: 220 May 20 School stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles Maui High Principal: Jamie Yap Participating Seniors: 430 May 22 War Memorial Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area

School Date Location Details Hāna High & Elementary Principal: Christopher Sanita Participating Seniors: 28 May 22 School campus To be announced Lahainaluna High Principal: Jeri Dean Participating Seniors: 216 May 23 School stadium In-person, more details to be announced Lāna‘i High & Elementary Principal: Elton Kinoshita Participating Seniors: 40 May 22 Palawai Field To be announced Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina Soares Participating Seniors: 66 May 22 School football field To be announced

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area

School Date Location Details Kapaʻa High Principal: Thomas “Tommy” John Cox Participating Seniors: 240 May 21 School campus Drive-in Kaua‘i High Principal: Marlene Leary Participating Seniors: 290 May 21 Vidinha Stadium In-person with live stream Waimea High Principal: Mahina Anguay Participating Seniors: 135 May 21 School campus In-person with limited guests and vehicles

###