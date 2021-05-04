DOE NEWS RELEASE: CLASS OF 2021 GRADUATION CELEBRATIONS SCHEDULED FOR HAWAII’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS
HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Department of Education today announced the dates, times and formats for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Alternative ceremony formats will continue for a second year and limit guest access to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said. “Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines. We thank our school communities and partners who have been working to make these events truly special.”
Schools are sharing logistics and safety details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below (as of today’s date). This list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.
Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Kaimuki High
Principal: Jamie Dela Cruz
Participating Seniors: 140
|May 22
|School auditorium
|In-person, single graduate at a time
|
McKinley High
Principal: Ron Okamura
Participating Seniors: 300
|May 23
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
|
Roosevelt High
Principal: Sean Wong
Participating Seniors: 280
|May 21
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
|
Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School
Principal: Christopher Yim
Participating Seniors: 23
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-in
Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Farrington High
Principal: Alfredo Carganilla
Participating Seniors: 525
|May 17
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|
Kaiser High
Principal: Justin Mew
Participating Seniors: 300
|May 22
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|
Kalani High
Principal: Mitchell Otani
Participating Seniors: 300
|May 25
|Hawaii Convention Center
|In-person; graduates and essential staff only inside Convention Center
|
Hawaii School for the Deaf & Blind
Principal: Kinau Gardner
Participating Seniors: 8
|May 20
|School campus
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Leilehua High
Principal: Jason Nakamoto
Participating Seniors: 375
|May 21
|School stadium field
|In-person with limited guests
|
Mililani High
Principal: Frederick Murphy
Participating Seniors: 600
|May 16
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
|
Waialua High & Inter.
Principal: Christine Alexander
Participating Seniors: 100
|May 22
|School football field
|In-person with limited guests
Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Aiea High
Principal: David Tanuvasa
Participating Seniors: 220
|May 19
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|
Moanalua High
Principal: Robin Martin
Participating Seniors: 430
|May 21
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|
Radford High
Principal: James Sunday
Participating Seniors: 260
|May 21
|School gymnasium
|In-person with limited guests on staggered schedule
Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Pearl City High
Principal: Joseph Halfmann
Participating Seniors: 380
|May 15
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|
Waipahu High
Principal: Keith Hayashi
Participating Seniors: 640
|May 20
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Nānākuli High & Inter.
Principal: Darin Pilialoha
Participating Seniors: 155
|May 29
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
|
Waiʻanae High
Principal: Disa Hauge
Participating Seniors: 370
|May 21
|School campus
|In-person, student-only, with drive-through diploma pick-up the following day
Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Campbell High
Principal: Jon Henry Lee
Participating Seniors: 650
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
|
Kapolei High
Principal: Wesley Shinkawa
Participating Seniors: 480
|May 21
|School stadium
|In-person, limited guests
Castle-Kahuku Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Castle High
Principal: Bernadette Tyrell
Participating Seniors: 408
|May 22
|School campus (two ceremonies)
|In-person, limited guests, live-streaming
|
Kahuku High & Inter.
Principal: Donna Lindsey
Participating Seniors: 203
|May 20
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with live stream, one vehicle per graduate
Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Kailua High
Principal: Stacey Oshio
Participating Seniors: 200
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony
|
Kalāheo High
Principal: James Rippard
Participating Seniors: 200
|May 28
|School campus
|In-person on staggered schedule
|
Olomana School
Principal: John Secreto
Participating Seniors: 10
|May 21
|School field
|In-person with limited guests
Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Kaʻū High & Pahala Elementary
Principal: Sharon Beck
Participating Seniors: 48
|May 21
|School field
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
|
Keaʻau High
Principal: Dean Cevallos
Participating Seniors: 269
|May 21
|School stadium
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
|
Pahoa High & Inter.
Principal: Darlene Bee
Participating Seniors: 100
|May 23
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Hilo High
Principal: Jasmine Urasaki
Participating Seniors: 265
|May 21
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony to follow, one vehicle per graduate
|
Waiākea High
Principal: Kelcy Koga
Participating Seniors: 276
|May 22
|School stadium (two ceremonies)
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Honokaʻa High & Inter.
Principal: Rachelle Matsumura
Participating Seniors: 130
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony
|
Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino
Principal: Keli‘ikanoe Mahi
Participating Seniors: 9
|May 21
|Konawaena High baseball field
|In-person with limited guests, virtual ceremony
|
Kealakehe High
Principal: Glenn Gray
Participating Seniors: 300
|May 28
|School football field
|In-person with limited guests with vehicles
|
Kohala High
Principal: Amy Stafford
Participating Seniors: 55
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with live coverage
|
Konawaena High
Principal: Shawn Suzuki
Participating Seniors: 180
|May 22
|School football field
|In-person with limited guests with vehicles
Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Baldwin High
Principal: Keoni Wilhelm
Participating Seniors: 290
|May 21
|War Memorial Stadium
|In-person with virtual ceremony
|
Kekaulike High
Principal: Amy Strand
Participating Seniors: 220
|May 20
|School stadium
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
|
Maui High
Principal: Jamie Yap
Participating Seniors: 430
|May 22
|War Memorial Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Hāna High & Elementary
Principal: Christopher Sanita
Participating Seniors: 28
|May 22
|School campus
|To be announced
|
Lahainaluna High
Principal: Jeri Dean
Participating Seniors: 216
|May 23
|School stadium
|In-person, more details to be announced
|
Lāna‘i High & Elementary
Principal: Elton Kinoshita
Participating Seniors: 40
|May 22
|Palawai Field
|To be announced
|
Moloka‘i High
Principal: Katina Soares
Participating Seniors: 66
|May 22
|School football field
|To be announced
Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|
Kapaʻa High
Principal: Thomas “Tommy” John Cox
Participating Seniors: 240
|May 21
|School campus
|Drive-in
|
Kaua‘i High
Principal: Marlene Leary
Participating Seniors: 290
|May 21
|Vidinha Stadium
|In-person with live stream
|
Waimea High
Principal: Mahina Anguay
Participating Seniors: 135
|May 21
|School campus
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles