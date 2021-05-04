Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOE NEWS RELEASE: CLASS OF 2021 GRADUATION CELEBRATIONS SCHEDULED FOR HAWAII’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Posted on May 3, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Department of Education today announced the dates, times and formats for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Alternative ceremony formats will continue for a second year and limit guest access to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said. “Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines. We thank our school communities and partners who have been working to make these events truly special.”

Schools are sharing logistics and safety details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below (as of today’s date). This list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Kaimuki High

Principal: Jamie Dela Cruz

Participating Seniors: 140

 May 22 School auditorium In-person, single graduate at a time

McKinley High

Principal: Ron Okamura

Participating Seniors: 300

 May 23 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup

Roosevelt High

Principal: Sean Wong

Participating Seniors: 280

 May 21 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup

Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School

Principal: Christopher Yim

Participating Seniors: 23

 May 22 School campus Drive-in

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Farrington High

Principal: Alfredo Carganilla

Participating Seniors: 525

 May 17 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Kaiser High

Principal: Justin Mew

Participating Seniors: 300

 May 22 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Kalani High

Principal: Mitchell Otani

Participating Seniors: 300

 May 25 Hawaii Convention Center In-person; graduates and essential staff only inside Convention Center

Hawaii School for the Deaf & Blind

Principal: Kinau Gardner

Participating Seniors: 8

 May 20 School campus In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Leilehua High

Principal: Jason Nakamoto

Participating Seniors: 375

 May 21 School stadium field In-person with limited guests

Mililani High

Principal: Frederick Murphy

Participating Seniors: 600

 May 16 Aloha Stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Waialua High & Inter.

Principal: Christine Alexander

Participating Seniors: 100

 May 22 School football field In-person with limited guests

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Aiea High

Principal: David Tanuvasa

Participating Seniors: 220

 May 19 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Moanalua High

Principal: Robin Martin

Participating Seniors: 430

 May 21 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Radford High

Principal: James Sunday

Participating Seniors: 260

 May 21 School gymnasium In-person with limited guests on staggered schedule

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Pearl City High

Principal: Joseph Halfmann

Participating Seniors: 380

 May 15 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Waipahu High

Principal: Keith Hayashi

Participating Seniors: 640

 May 20 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Nānākuli High & Inter.

Principal: Darin Pilialoha

Participating Seniors: 155

 May 29 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup

Waiʻanae High

Principal: Disa Hauge

Participating Seniors: 370

 May 21 School campus In-person, student-only, with drive-through diploma pick-up the following day

 

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Campbell High

Principal: Jon Henry Lee

Participating Seniors: 650

 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup

Kapolei High

Principal: Wesley Shinkawa

Participating Seniors: 480

 May 21 School stadium In-person, limited guests

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Castle High

Principal: Bernadette Tyrell

Participating Seniors: 408

 May 22 School campus (two ceremonies) In-person, limited guests, live-streaming

Kahuku High & Inter.

Principal: Donna Lindsey

Participating Seniors: 203

 May 20 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with live stream, one vehicle per graduate

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Kailua High

Principal: Stacey Oshio

Participating Seniors: 200

 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony

Kalāheo High

Principal: James Rippard

Participating Seniors: 200

 May 28 School campus In-person on staggered schedule

Olomana School

Principal: John Secreto

Participating Seniors: 10

 May 21 School field In-person with limited guests

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Kaʻū High & Pahala Elementary

Principal: Sharon Beck

Participating Seniors: 48

 May 21 School field In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Keaʻau High

Principal: Dean Cevallos

Participating Seniors: 269

 May 21 School stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Pahoa High & Inter.

Principal: Darlene Bee

Participating Seniors: 100

 May 23 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Hilo High

Principal: Jasmine Urasaki

Participating Seniors: 265

 May 21 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony to follow, one vehicle per graduate

Waiākea High

Principal: Kelcy Koga

Participating Seniors: 276

 May 22 School stadium (two ceremonies) In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Honokaʻa High & Inter.

Principal: Rachelle Matsumura

Participating Seniors: 130

 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony

Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino

Principal: Keli‘ikanoe Mahi

Participating Seniors: 9

 May 21 Konawaena High baseball field In-person with limited guests, virtual ceremony

Kealakehe High

Principal: Glenn Gray

Participating Seniors: 300

 May 28 School football field In-person with limited guests with vehicles

Kohala High

Principal: Amy Stafford

Participating Seniors: 55

 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with live coverage

Konawaena High

Principal: Shawn Suzuki

Participating Seniors: 180

 May 22 School football field In-person with limited guests with vehicles

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Baldwin High

Principal: Keoni Wilhelm

Participating Seniors: 290

 May 21 War Memorial Stadium In-person with virtual ceremony

Kekaulike High

Principal: Amy Strand

Participating Seniors: 220

 May 20 School stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Maui High

Principal: Jamie Yap

Participating Seniors: 430

 May 22 War Memorial Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Hāna High & Elementary

Principal: Christopher Sanita

Participating Seniors: 28

 May 22 School campus To be announced

Lahainaluna High

Principal: Jeri Dean

Participating Seniors: 216

 May 23 School stadium In-person, more details to be announced

Lāna‘i High & Elementary

Principal: Elton Kinoshita

Participating Seniors: 40

 May 22 Palawai Field To be announced

Moloka‘i High

Principal: Katina Soares

Participating Seniors: 66

 May 22 School football field To be announced

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area

School Date Location Details

Kapaʻa High

Principal: Thomas “Tommy” John Cox

Participating Seniors: 240

 May 21 School campus Drive-in

Kaua‘i High

Principal: Marlene Leary

Participating Seniors: 290

 May 21 Vidinha Stadium In-person with live stream

Waimea High

Principal: Mahina Anguay

Participating Seniors: 135

 May 21 School campus In-person with limited guests and vehicles

