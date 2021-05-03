State Partners with California Fire Foundation to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 by Encouraging Californians to Get Vaccinated

New PSAs feature firefighters sharing firsthand experiences with COVID-19 and promoting safe, effective and free vaccines

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state is joining forces with the California Fire Foundation to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging people to make a plan to get vaccinated. Firefighters have been on the front lines of the pandemic since day one, and they have seen firsthand the toll it has taken on our communities. They understand the critical role vaccines play in protecting our communities and ending the pandemic.

“We are proud of our ongoing partnership with California Fire Foundation to help put this pandemic in the rearview mirror. Our first responders put their lives on the line every day and have done that around the clock during the pandemic to keep our communities safe. We owe it to them – and ourselves and our families – to protect each other by getting vaccinated,” said Governor Newsom.

As part of the partnership, the California Fire Foundation produced two videos featuring the voices of firefighters discussing contracting COVID-19 and seeing the harm caused by the deadly virus in our communities. They share their reasons for choosing to get vaccinated. The videos will run as social media ads across CDPH’s YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages through June 30.

View both Fire Foundation videos on YouTube.

“As front-line responders, California’s firefighters have seen the effects and devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand,” said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. “Firefighters are trusted and respected members of their communities and their support in encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated will go a long way toward helping us all get to immunity.”

Many firefighters and first responders were personally impacted by COVID-19 and understand the debilitating effects the virus can have on a person’s life. As trusted members of our communities, firefighters can encourage all Californians to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.

“Not only are vaccines effective at protecting you from the virus, they help keep our families, friends and whole community safe,” said Tomás Aragón, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). “The end of the pandemic is on the horizon, as long as we all continue to wear masks and get vaccinated. I am honored to work alongside our state’s firefighters in this important work.”

Heroism and selflessness are always central to the role of being a first responder, but the virus introduced never-before-seen hazards for firefighters and other first-line professionals.

“As firefighters, we recognize that we are often seen as role models in our communities and it is our duty to keep those communities we proudly serve, safe,” said Brian K. Rice, Chair of the California Fire Foundation and President of California Professional Firefighters. “That’s why firefighters are stepping up to help inspire people to get vaccinated, which is exactly what we need to end the pandemic.”

California’s firefighters have an ongoing partnership with the state to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the California Fire Foundation and California Professional Firefighters worked with the state to create two videos reminding Californians of the steps they can take to prevent COVID-19. View both videos on YouTube: We Wear a Mask for You. On the Front Lines for All of Us.

The California Fire Foundation is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation’s mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives.

Learn more information about the vaccines and where to go to get vaccinated at VaccinateALL58.com.

