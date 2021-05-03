Wake County Jury Duty Scams Continue to Target NC Residents

Monday, May 3, 2021

Last month, our office warned you about a jury duty scam targeting North Carolinians. The scammer calls to say that the Wake County Sheriff’s office is putting out a warrant for call recipient’s arrest because of their failure to appear for jury duty, and then purportedly connects them to the Wake County Clerk’s Office to collect $1,800 or some amount of money to avoid jail time.

Our office works with the Wake County Clerk to monitor this scam, and the Clerk informed our office that the jury scam is still ongoing. The scammers are using different phone numbers to target people, and our office is shutting the call back numbers down as we learn about them. We need your help to identify the scam calls so we can shut them down. If you receive this or any other scam call, hang up the phone and call our office.

Remember, neither the Sheriff’s office nor the Clerk of Court will call and demand a payment over the phone. If you receive this call, avoid getting scammed by following these tips:

• Hang up and call the office directly. Using a number listed on the Wake County Sheriff’s office website or the Wake County Clerk of Court’s website, you can ask if the call you received is legitimate. • Never give your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number to someone you don’t know who calls you on the phone. • Legitimate businesses do not require you to pay them in gift cards or cryptocurrency. • A government agency will never call you on the phone to demand a payment.

Call our office at 877-5-NO-SCAM if you think you have been the victim of a scam.