Santa Clarita Woman's Death Sentence Reversed for Murders of Four Daughters

The state's highest court upheld Sandi Dawn Nieves' conviction for the killings, but cited the “trial court's misconduct'' in overturning the 57-year-old woman's death sentence for the July 1, 1998, killings of Jaqlene Marie Folden, 5, Kristl Dawn Folden, 7, Rashel Hollie Nieves, 11, and Nikolet Amber Nieves, 12, who died from inhaling soot, smoke and carbon monoxide.