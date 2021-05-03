If the Humphrey decision is our state’s declaration of principles on pretrial justice, our proposed legislation, Senate Bill 262, provides the blueprint for implementation. The bill, which recently won approval from the California Senate Public Safety Committee, works within the state’s existing bail system framework to ensure affordability and fairness, without sacrificing public safety.
You just read:
Opinion: California high court’s historic bail ruling just a first step
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.