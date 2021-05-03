Caribbean American Restaurants Invites you to Indulge In National Caribbean American Restaurant Week June 6-12, 2021
Indulge In the first Caribbean American Restaurant Week June 6-12, 2021 in celebration of National Caribbean American Heritage MonthNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE CARIBBEAN AMERICAN RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION INVITES YOU TO INDULGE IN RESTAURANT WEEK
The Caribbean American Restaurant Association (C.A.R.A) is excited to announce the launch of its first National Caribbean American Restaurant Week. This event will take place on June 6-12, 2021 and is a part of the celebrations of National Caribbean American Heritage month.
This restaurant week is aimed at aiding as many restaurants as possible restore the health of their business to pre-pandemic levels. The slogan 'Taste the Culture, Savor the Vibes' indicates the cultural experience that awaits. Food lovers will be able to eat to their hearts’ content at local participating Caribbean-owned restaurants or lounges across the United States.
Participating restaurants will offer specials and prix-fixe meals as customers benefit from affordable price options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or happy hour. Dine-in, take out, and delivery through the Bickle Meals app will be offered.
In October 2020, the Deh Abroad Village founded The Caribbean American Restaurants Association (C.A.R.A) to advocate for and leverage Caribbean American hospitality businesses, provide resources and eliminate adverse actions that have historically affected them. C.A.R.A is dedicated to the enhancement and accomplishments of Caribbean culture in the foodservice industry.
C.A.R.A’s goals are centered on fighting to reverse current City and State policies that target hospitality. They seek to empower Caribbean American businesses to strive and achieve more success than they thought possible because they assuredly understand the cultural challenges faced.
For those interested in signing up for the National Caribbean American Restaurant Week, registration can be done online by visiting the Caribbean American Restaurant Association website (www.linkcaranow.org) and completing the digital registration form. Registration provides complimentary inclusion to Deh Abroad Village, (www.dehabroad.org) a free information portal containing an inventory of businesses for the Caribbean diaspora.
Restaurant registration will begin April 28, 2021, and end May 31, 2021. Restaurants will start to advertise the event on their social media pages and websites beginning May 1, 2021. Additionally, an online training and information session for the various platforms, including The Caribbean American Restaurant Association, will commence on May 14 and continue on the 21st and 28th. The Bickle Meals session will be held on May 10, and the Deh Abroad Village, May 26, 2021.
All order transactions for restaurant week will be done through Bickle Meals App. Restaurants will be provided with a tablet, and there are no setup charges. There is, however, a 15% charge per transaction.
Bickle Meals is the first food service app that collaborates Dining Reservation, Take Out and Delivery. C.A.R.A will be using their platform to create more jobs and allow restaurants to utilize ghost kitchen services to reach more customers.
The food service industry, particularly the black-owned service industry has been significantly affected by the pandemic. With the innovation behind Bickle Meals, C.A.R.A is devoted to helping the industry while generating a substantial return on investment.
A cross-marketing outreach will be provided to promote restaurants and work on developing innovative means to give back to the community.
Several weeks before the commencement of Restaurant Week, Caribbean American Restaurant Association will contact participating restaurants to obtain the special menu option to be advertised. These include specials of specific items, prix-fixe menus ($40). Restaurants are expected to choose courses, prices, and dining services for the campaign.
It is expected that participating restaurants promote the upcoming event to customers, staff and the broader community by acknowledging their participation with flyers, posters, and videos provided by Caribbean American Restaurant Association.
Join the C.A.R.A restaurant week festivities and visit their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn @linkcaranow for more exciting details.
