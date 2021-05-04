Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sports Marketing Veteran Publishes Thrillogy Series

Short horror stories now in paperback and e-book.

Through Wild Lenses

A contemporary collection of psychological thrillers... short stories to spark the senses.

Also available in digital edition.

Through Wild Lenses, a newly released thrillogy of three short horror stories from sports marketing and event marketing veteran, Margy Lang.

Why this is Blue Heaven, Dr. Hertzog! A special place for special people. ”
— Margy Lang

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, U.S.A., May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly released series of short psychological horror stories, Through Wild Lenses, is the first in a Thrillogy series penned by veteran sports and event marketing agent, Margy Lang. The stories include Red Queen, Dr. Hertzog's Blue Heaven, and Rose Gold Obsession. Each features its own set of tantalizing and tingly characters who take you on a twisted and turvy journey. Refresh yourself with the carefully curated cocktails (recipes included) pairing libations with the characters. Available in paperback and e-book editions. Released in early 2021.

