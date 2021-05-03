Dr. Fauci America's Trojan Horse: Things Could Change

Find out the truth in this latest book what the American public is not being told. The biggest secrets Dr. Fauci has not told us revealed here.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenn Madden is releasing his latest book, Dr. Fauci America's Trojan Horse . This is not just another conspiracy story. The book takes a serious look at how information has been presented throughout the pandemic. How the control of the flow of information has devastated American lives. The book exposes one BIG SECRET still being kept from the American people, the true Trojan Horse of Dr. Anthony Fauci, revealed here.After starting this book about Dr. Anthony Fauci, Glenn could not help it branched off considerably into COVID-19. He found so many conflicting messages fed to the public through the mainstream media, often originating from Dr. Fauci. So many secrets revealed along the way. In his research, he found one deadly secret that no one is talking about that is still affecting people every day. The biggest lie and secret of all is yet to be revealed, and through this book, Glenn has shown the scientific evidence to prove it.The COVID-19 continues to spread and infect 50,000 plus Americans every day. Find out why even with vaccines, facemasks, and social distancing in place so many continue to get sick. Find out what else Dr. Anthony Fauci is not telling us that is still killing people all over the world.The book has been written from a personal perspective, a lot of effort went into weeding out any false information. Glenn has used several online fact-checkers, scientific websites, and government websites in cross-referencing the information. The book includes both sides of the story and explained in normal words with scientific evidence that reveals the truth. This book examines how we went wrong early in 2020 and how contradicting information before and in the development stages from various government organizations and Dr. Fauci led to the disaster we have now.The book deals mostly with recent events, mistakes, and conflicts revolving around Dr. Fauci. In the past year. Dr. Fauci has risen to fame as the go-to doctor of information. The American public and our nation’s leaders take Dr. Fauci seriously. But like anyone, he has faults. But unlike most people, their faults do not affect millions of lives. Dr. Anthony Fauci has made mistakes this past year that have led to the loss of thousands of American lives by his own admittance.The book is presently available on Amazon for pre-release purchase. The final release is scheduled for Friday, May 7.