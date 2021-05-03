Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Advisory: GTSC Warns of Spike in Motorcycle Crash Fatalities as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month Begins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:                     Monday, May 3, 2021             

 

MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC WARNS OF SPIKE IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH FATALITIES AS MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH BEGINS

 

Albany, NY- The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) will hold a press conference along with a local mother who lost her son in a motorcycle crash to urge safety in the wake of an alarming spike in motorcycle crashes and fatalities. A safety advocate will provide a hands-on demonstration of proper safety gear for riders.

 

When:          Wednesday, May 5, 2021                      10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

Where:         West Capitol Park of New York State Capitol                      Albany, New York 12210                         *Rain location: Room 115 of the Alfred E. Smith building (across the street from the park) 

Who:            Chuck Deweese, Assistant Commissioner for Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee         

                      Karen Hill, victim advocate, and mother of Zachary Hill, who died as a result of a motorcycle                       crash

                      Ben Zadrozny, Program Manager for the New York State Motorcycle Safety Program

 

