FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, May 3, 2021

MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC WARNS OF SPIKE IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH FATALITIES AS MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH BEGINS

Albany, NY- The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) will hold a press conference along with a local mother who lost her son in a motorcycle crash to urge safety in the wake of an alarming spike in motorcycle crashes and fatalities. A safety advocate will provide a hands-on demonstration of proper safety gear for riders.

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

Where: West Capitol Park of New York State Capitol Albany, New York 12210 *Rain location: Room 115 of the Alfred E. Smith building (across the street from the park)

Who: Chuck Deweese, Assistant Commissioner for Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee

Karen Hill, victim advocate, and mother of Zachary Hill, who died as a result of a motorcycle crash

Ben Zadrozny, Program Manager for the New York State Motorcycle Safety Program