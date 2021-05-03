Online open house shares plans for Boone Street roundabout in Aberdeen

Dennis Engel, multimodal planning manager, 360-357-2651

ABERDEEN – Community members can learn more about proposed improvements at the intersection of Boone Street (State Route 105) at West Harriman Street in Aberdeen during an online open house.

The traffic signal at this intersection has reached the end of its useful life. After an intersection analysis, the Washington State Department of Transportation is recommending a single-lane roundabout at this intersection. Roundabouts help reduce the potential for crashes while keeping people moving.

“We invite all users of this roadway to get an idea of what we’re considering,” said Dennis Engel, WSDOT multimodal planning manager. “It helps us better understand the needs of the community while balancing our responsibility to maintain intersections for all roadway users.”

Virtual open house information Attendees will get in-depth information about the proposal and be able to give feedback.

When: May 3-17, 2021 Where: WSDOT Online Open House webpage

Free broadband internet service is available at the Aberdeen Timberland Library, 212 E Market Street. Additional WiFi Hotspots can be found online.

Comments will also be accepted by email, telephone or letter to Debbie Clemen with WSDOT’s Olympic Region Multimodal Planning office.

Email: Debbie.Clemen@wsdot.wa.gov Mail: P.O. Box 47440 Olympia, WA 98504-7440 Phone: 360-704-3204