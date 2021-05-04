Lit Support 365 Announces Strategic Partnership with DLP Consulting Group
Flexibility without sacrificing quality is what makes DLP Consulting Group such an appealing fit for us or any other business. Having their voices in the room is a tremendous advantage.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, the leading innovative practice support company, announces a strategic partnership with Los Angeles, CA based D’Lonra Partners Consulting Group (DLP Consulting Group), bolstering its expansive service portfolio. Through this strategic partnership, Lit Support 365 and DLP Consulting Group provide a more robust service offering to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners.
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
“Process and innovation are in the DNA of Lit Support 365 and that’s what we do. With law firms and court systems moving to more efficient ways of operation, there’s a learning curve for all involved. Lit Support 365 and DLP will be able to step in and eliminate those pain points that are sure to continue to arise as the industry evolves. I’m excited about the future!” said Eddie T Arnold Jr., CEO DLP Consulting Group.
A Los Angeles based firm, DLP Consulting Group specializes in operations management. Expert at creating efficiency in business operations through innovative process development, technology and employee training. Founded and managed by Eddie Arnold, MBA, the team at DLP Consulting Group has over 25 years of operations experience from top 25 companies to the local small business. The robust and talented team function as a fractional team available to fill roles for as long as they are needed. In these trying times the DLP Consulting Group business model is tailor made for aiding businesses in getting back to their operational stride in the most cost-effective way possible.
“Flexibility without sacrificing quality is what makes DLP Consulting Group such an appealing fit for us or any other business. Having their voices in the room is a tremendous advantage to not only us, but also every client we work with. At Lit Support 365 we will continue to push the envelope on process improvement so we can pass those benefits on to every client. It makes sense for everyone involved,” said Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365.”
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
DLP is redefining company operations in all industries by analyzing client needs and current business obstacles, identifying projects, scoping potential business solutions (including database development and management), and improving revenue by creating efficiencies through process. We show up when needed and stay as long as is needed. Find out more at www.dlpconsultinggroup.com .
LS365 Corporation
Copyright © 2020, LS365 Corporation doing business as Lit Support 365., All rights reserved.
Chris Waters
Lit Support 365
+1 866-837-6823
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn