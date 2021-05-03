2021-05-03 15:43:21.293 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Doniphan

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A quick trip to the convenience store for Scratchers resulted in a Doniphan couple winning a $100,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me $100,000” game.

Cara Sweaney said she had asked her husband to purchase some $5 Scratchers tickets at random from Casey’s General Store, 403 Washington St., in Doniphan. Among the tickets he brought home was a $100,000 winner.

As Sweaney scratched the ticket, she began seeing large prizes under her numbers, matching the winning numbers above.

“I told my husband, ‘Get your calculator!’” she recalled.

Once all the prizes had been counted, Sweaney realized she was indeed holding a top-prize winner of $100,000.

“I was in shock,” she said. “My husband was in shock, too.”

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Ripley County won more than $2.1 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $217,000 in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received more than $267,000 in Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were disbursed among Ripley County school districts, visit MOLottery.com

