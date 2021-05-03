Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,451 in the last 365 days.

Burgum appoints Erica Thunder to serve as interim executive director of ND Indian Affairs Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder to serve as interim executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission.

Thunder served as judicial systems administrator for the Indian Affairs Commission from December 2016 until Burgum appointed her as labor commissioner effective June 2019. Prior to joining the commission, Thunder served the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin in 2015-16 as a staff attorney and project facilitator for its Department of Social Services. She also served as a staff attorney in 2014 for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation in western North Dakota, where she is an enrolled member.

Thunder will serve as interim executive director, in addition to her duties as labor commissioner, until the position is filled.

You just read:

Burgum appoints Erica Thunder to serve as interim executive director of ND Indian Affairs Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.