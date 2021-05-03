Grant from SECU Foundation to Help Non-Profit Expand Services for Onslow County Families

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently awarded a $40,000 Mission Development Grant to a local Jacksonville non-profit – One Place, formerly known as Onslow County Partnership for Children. The organization works with community and government groups to improve the lives of children and families by connecting them with high-quality resources for child care, early education, and child abuse prevention and intervention. One Place will use the grant to increase organizational capacity for the development of capital campaign strategies, rebranding, and website redesign to help achieve long-range goals of expanding mental health services for children and building a new facility for their permanent home.



One Place has been a dedicated advocate for children and families in Onslow County and surrounding areas for more than two decades, working to address the problems affecting children in the community. According to the non-profit, over 1,900 children in the county are assessed for abuse and neglect each year. The proposed new facility will provide One Place with the additional space to house all programs and services and the ability to perform on-site medical and forensic interviews for victims of physical and sexual abuse.

“This organization has spent years building a network of community support for children and families in distress through the programs and services they provide,” noted Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “One Place has clearly identified the need for expanded services and the additional space to continue their important work. We believe that the Foundation grant will help them move forward to strengthen their organization and make their goals a reality.”

“As we step into our 23rd year of connecting children and families to resources, our new name and rebranding process has been energizing,” said Dawn Rochelle, Chief Executive Officer of One Place. “Knowing that families search for the One Place that can give answers when they have a need for their child leads us forward in continued development of programs that create hope, because children are no small matter.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 272 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c23c18ea-0218-4c96-ae34-32962ba836fe

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org