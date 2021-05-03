100 Million Americans Expected to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo This Year

70 Million Pounds of Avocados Expected to be Consumed This Week

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado consumption insights from Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, shows that 100 million Americans are expected to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year. 1 Additionally, up to 70 million pounds of avocados are expected to be consumed. 2 A long-awaited opportunity for wholesale, retail, and food service, the data show that consumers are looking to celebrate the avocado holiday both at home and out at restaurants and bars.



Compared to last year, twice the number of people who celebrate Cinco de Mayo are expected to celebrate at a bar or restaurant this year 1 , while two-thirds of Cinco de Mayo celebrators report that they plan to celebrate at home, either with family or by attending a small gathering. 1

“As vaccinations ramp up in the United States, people are eager to return to pre-COVID activities, like gatherings and in-person dining. Cinco de Mayo could be the first holiday of normalcy for many and we’re ready to supply the World’s Finest Avocados to add to the celebrations,” said Steve Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Produce. “With our advanced distribution network and avocado-specific ripening infrastructure, we’re able to service most locations across North America within 24-hours, positioning us well to satisfy the anticipated uptick in demand.”

Mission’s consumption data showed an anticipated 30% lift in retail avocado sales for Cinco de Mayo 3 , with 25% of households planning to purchase avocados in the two weeks leading up to the holiday. 4 Additionally, 40% of celebrators report that they will purchase food and alcohol from a store, while 31% plan to order delivery or takeout. 5

“As leaders in avocado intelligence, our insights provide valuable information for our customers to get ahead of consumer trends and know how to position their offerings for the highest return,” said Mission Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Denise Junqueiro. “For Cinco de Mayo, we know consumers consider tacos, margaritas, and guacamole staple items – all of which contain, or go well with, avocados. We’re excited for our avocados to contribute to what could be the most normal festivities in a long time for many.”

Mission also uses Avocado Intel, its in-house, data-driven intelligence capabilities to adjust its programming for the benefit of its customers and provide first-class category management support. The data Mission gathers on the avocado category is cutting-edge, specific, and custom to the target demographic of each of Mission’s customers to help them be more profitable, attract more shoppers, and reduce shrink.

Projected using data from a Cinco Intentions survey, 4/13/2021 (n=1,000) According to the Hass Avocado Board, reported volume for the week of April 18, 2021, was 69,888,967 pounds of avocados As reported by RI Total US-MULO Cinco sales 2015-2020 According to a Pandemic Behaviors survey, 4/15/2021 (n=1,000) According to a Numerator 2021 Q2 Holiday Survey, 4/19/2021 (n=3,964)



About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. For more than 35 years, Mission Produce has been recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business, sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit www.missionproduce.com.

