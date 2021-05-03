Synchronoss To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that it will release its First Quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021, after the close of the market.



Synchronoss management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 877-930-7767 or +1 253-336-7416 (International) and give the conference ID number, 7379831.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.synchronoss.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will be available for one week. To access the call replay dial 855-859-2056 and enter the conference ID, 7379831.

