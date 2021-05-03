red violet to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



The Company will host its conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update.

The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

WHEN: TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021 at 4:30pm ET

DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: (877) 665-6635

INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: (602) 563-8608

PASSCODE: 6683149

Following the completion of the conference call, a replay will be available for approximately one week by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with the replay passcode 6683149. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

ir@redviolet.com