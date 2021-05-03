Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,453 in the last 365 days.

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 10, 2021.

In conjunction with this report, AppFolio will host a conference call on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s first quarter 2021 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call, please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6585354. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 6585354. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. Our industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today our core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, we offer a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for our customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Erica Abrams, 805.364.6093
ir@appfolio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.