Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, May 3, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:03 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, May 3, 2021, 38 year-old Ralph Phillips, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.