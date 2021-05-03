Route 4019 Crescent Street/Mt. Royal Boulevard Improvements Begin Tuesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Crescent Street/Mt. Royal Boulevard (Route 4019) and Grant Avenue (Route 4017) in Etna Borough and Shaler Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, May 4 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through mid-August on the following roadways:

Crescent Street between Kittanning Street and Grant Avenue

Grant Avenue between Crescent Street and Mt. Royal Boulevard

Mt. Royal Boulevard between Grant Avenue and Kenneth Drive

Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, and other various construction related activities.

The project is part of a $9.13 million group paving job in Allegheny County. A. Folino Construction is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

