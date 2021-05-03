Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Voted Best of Virginia

Nearly 53,000 people voted in 111 categories, covering the best in Living & Recreation, Food & Drink, Shopping, and Services across the Commonwealth.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, announces that they have been voted as a Best of Virginia Law Firm for 2021.

Best of Virginia 2021 Magazine, published in early May, is a resource guide for its readers of the best businesses in the state. This is Virginia Living magazine’s tenth annual Best of Virginia issue. The statewide directory lists the winners from the magazine’s Readers’ Survey, conducted in January. Nearly 53,000 people voted in 111 categories, covering the best in Living & Recreation, Food & Drink, Shopping, and Services across the Commonwealth.

“Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continually strives for perfection in representing its clients. We are truly honored that the voters recognized this by selecting our firm as the Best in Virginia,” stated Cortland Putbrese, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.

About Virginia Living Magazine
Virginia Living celebrates all things Virginia—from its people and places, to its deep history and traditions. The highest quality, most widely read magazine in the state, Virginia Living’s combination of smart, engaging stories and stunning photography makes it a must-read for anyone interested in the Commonwealth. Virginia Living is available by subscription and at quality newsstands, including select Barnes & Noble, Kroger, Wegmans, and Target stores. To learn more about Virginia Living, visit VirginiaLiving.com.

About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto, London, and China. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information, visit: www.dbllawyers.com.

