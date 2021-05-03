» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources approves $48,000 g...

Department of Natural Resources approves $48,000 grant for Kimberling City

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 3, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $48,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to Kimberling City to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility’s improvement plan should be complete in August 2021.

Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support the health and economic vitality of every community. Through the grant, communities like Kimberling City have an opportunity to fully assess their plant and identify improvements for better efficiency and effectiveness. This helps the community determine what actions are needed to address wastewater needs and plan for future growth and development.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

