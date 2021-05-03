Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Street Announces $15,000 in Childhood Nutrition/Agricultural Grants for Zhang Sah Martial Arts School

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 3, 2021 – Today Senator Sharif Street announced $15,000 in Farm to School Grant Funds for the Zhang Sah Martial Arts school in the Third Senatorial District.

Zhang Sah Martial Arts will receive $15,000 for a project to support a school garden built in 2020 and address food access for the student body and local community.

Senator Street championed the Pennsylvania Farm Bill Farm to School Grant Program legislation which aims to connect communities with fresh, healthy food and local producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and early childhood education sites. 

The approved projects provide a variety of agriculture education experiences while providing students with access to local, nutritious fresh produce. Zhang Sah Martial Arts joined PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding last week where a total of $400,000 In Grant Awards were announced. The school detailed plans to provide hands-on opportunities for 42 students through the end of June and provide every staff member with 10 hours of agricultural professional development to support the students working in the community garden.

The PA Farm Bill is a comprehensive set of programming and funding for the commonwealth’s agriculture industry and includes Pennsylvania’s first Urban Agriculture Grant, authored by Senator Street, which funded 28 projects in 2020.

###

 

