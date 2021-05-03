West Virginia State Police, WVDOT targeting speeders in Barboursville work zone

“We’ve GOT to slow these people down,” said State Police Sgt. Barry Wellman of the Huntington detachment. “People are on their phones, they’re eating, they’re distracted.” With road work continuing on the Barboursville widening project and other interstate projects throughout the state, the West Virginia Department of Transportation is worried that drivers are not paying enough attention to work zone safety signs and speed limits. DOT has recently tracked cars traveling as fast as 108 mph in highway work zones, where speed limits are 55 mph. “The West Virginia Department of Transportation appreciates our partners with the State Police for targeting enforcement in work zones,” said Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston. “Along with our partners in the media, who help to get the word out about keeping Heads Up, Phones Down for safety. Let’s get everyone home safe at the end of the day.”