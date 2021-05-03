Albertans can win big and make a difference with YMCA of Northern Alberta’s first 50/50

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of Northern Alberta has launched the first ever YMCA 50/50, with proceeds supporting a range of health, fitness, recreational and social programs in a community near you. From May 1st- May 30th, Albertans have a chance to both play the odds and make a positive impact in their own lives and in those of their families, friends and neighbours. The YMCA is a charity and needs your support now, and with every online 50/50 ticket purchased, half of the total pot will help the Y make life-enhancing experiences more accessible to all people and strengthen your community.



For 114 years, YMCA of Northern Alberta has been proudly serving the communities of central and northern Alberta through health, fitness, and aquatic programs and services, premium child care, trusted day camps, various community programs and affordable housing. The YMCA is grateful for grant support from EPCOR’s Heart + Soul Fund to assist with the marketing, technological and operational expenses associated with launching this important fundraiser. With this 50/50, one lucky Albertan can win up to $10,000 and directly support every child, youth, family, newcomer, or some of our community’s most vulnerable people.

“YMCA is thrilled to have EPCOR’s support as we launch our first 50/50,” says Nick Parkinson, President and CEO, YMCA Northern Alberta. “Through the Heart + Soul Fund, EPCOR’s generous support will help the YMCA with administration costs of running this exciting new fundraiser that provides another opportunity for Albertans to help us build strong and thriving communities.”

YMCA of Northern Alberta is proud to be selected as a Heart + Soul Fund recipient in 2021. Having EPCOR’s support in launching a new fundraising initiative is very valuable at this time and will increase the success of the 50/50. Both organizations believe in strengthening the community and providing a lifeline to those in need and are excited about the impact of the funds raised from now until May 30, 2021 that will help build strong kids, healthy families and thriving communities.

“The YMCA provides tremendous health, wellness and recreational programs and activities to people and families in communities across northern Alberta,” said Stuart Lee, President and CEO, EPCOR. “At EPCOR we understand the importance of supporting non-profit and charitable organizations at a time when their services are needed most. EPCOR’s Heart + Soul Fund was created in part to help organizations like the Y amplify their fundraising efforts, so they can continue providing an important lifeline to those hardest hit by COVID-19.”

To purchase your YMCA 50/50 tickets and make a difference in your community, visit YMCAGiving5050.ca.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Wood Buffalo and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.

Contact: Shamelle Pless YMCA of Northern Alberta 780-680-7562 Shamelle.Pless@northernalberta.ymca.ca