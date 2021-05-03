Witt O’Brien’s and BC Management Announce Results of Annual Event Impact Management Study Analyzing Effect of Crisis Events on Organizations

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC (“the Company”), announced the results of the 9th Annual Event Impact Management Study in partnership with the study’s owner, BC Management , A Castellan Solutions Company. The study assessed how organizations prepare for events and how those events impacted organizations during 2020.



“We’re confident this year’s study featured a well-balanced inquiry across corporate resilience, business continuity, crisis communications, and crisis management. The resulting survey data is highly informative for resilience practitioners and leaders as they build and enhance their programs,” said Devin Sirmenis, Managing Director at Witt O’Brien’s. The Company improved the survey design to reflect the growth and maturity of the resilience discipline over the last decade.

One key discovery detailed the increased involvement from executive leadership in response to the following events: ‘pandemic/disease’ (89%); ‘cyberspace attack’ (38% - up from 25%); ‘health/safety issues’ (33%); and ‘protest’ (33% - up from 19%). According to respondents, these same events resulted in the most significant estimated financial loss and the greatest impact to employees.

“We encourage companies to be proactive in using this information to better safeguard their long-term financial health and ability to operate with minimal disruption”, said Cheyene Marling, Managing Director at BC Management. “We thank Witt O’Brien’s for not only sponsoring this survey, but ensuring it captures the modern and dynamic nature of the fast-growing resilience discipline,” she continued.

Witt O’Brien’s is supporting COVID-19 response for dozens of organizations, including multinational businesses in financial services, transportation, technology, manufacturing, energy, media, and other industries. In the public sector, this includes helping more than 80 states, territories, counties, hospitals, health systems, and universities operationalize as much as $8 billion in federal recovery funds.

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our government and corporate clients by preparing for all types of business disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help clients respond and recover as quickly as possible. Over the last two decades, we have helped all levels of government respond to health crises, including Avian Flu, H1N1, Ebola, Zika, and now COVID-19. We have also supported emergency operations and long-term recovery following every major U.S. natural disaster, assisting with the administration of over $50 billion in federal aid.

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions.

About BC Management

BC Management is the leading provider of executive staffing and research services for the business continuity profession worldwide. BC Management provides contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing solutions across all risk disciplines and offers data-driven research studies covering compensation assessments, program effectiveness and industry trends.

About Castellan Solutions

Castellan Solutions As the largest provider of business continuity and operational resilience management solutions – spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing – Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you’re ready.TM

