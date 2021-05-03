TSSA President & CEO Named Among Canada’s Top Women in Safety

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is pleased to announce that TSSA President and CEO Bonnie Rose has been honoured as one of Canada’s Top Women in Safety by Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine. Rose was selected as one of 40 of the occupational health and safety sector’s most trailblazing women leaders in Canada, based on a vote from readers and editors of the publication.

“Ms. Rose has done remarkable work leading TSSA through a transformation into a modern, outcome-based regulator that relies on data and risk-based decision making to create a safer environment for Ontarians,” said RJ. Falconi, chair of TSSA’s Board of Directors. “Under Ms. Rose’s leadership, TSSA is transforming its delivery of critical public safety programs in the province.”

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Services noted that “This recognition of Bonnie Rose is well deserved. In her leadership role at TSSA, she has ensured the organization has embraced the importance of customer service and as a result, there has been an impressive improvement in the delivery of existing safety programs and implementation of new innovative programs over the last two years, like the recently announced oil and gas pipelines oversight program.”

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done at TSSA to become a more progressive, responsive and collaborative organization that empowers people and supports them in promoting the reduction of harm and risk through guidance and education,” said Rose.

Rose’s efforts to enhance safety in Ontario and foster a collaborative working culture are profiled in a COS Top Women in Safety 2021 special report.

About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) enforces provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support, enforcement and prosecution activities.

