Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,448 in the last 365 days.

2021-05-03 08:40:35.327 Ticket Mix-Up Leads to $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-05-03 08:40:35.327

Story Photo

When Joplin resident Bryan Burton purchased a Scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store, 5869 Main St. in Joplin, he was after the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash.” However, the clerk accidentally gave him the “Millionaire Money” Scratchers game. The mix-up led to a $50,000 win for Burton. 

“I asked for game 313, and she gave me game 294 instead,” he said. 

Burton exclaimed he was overcome with excitement and immediately called his wife to let her know the good news. 

The $10 “Millionaire Money” game has over $8 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million. 

Players in Jasper County won more than $14.9 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, more than $7.7 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

You just read:

2021-05-03 08:40:35.327 Ticket Mix-Up Leads to $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.