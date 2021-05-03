Governor McKee, Fidelity Investments Announce 500 New Jobs Coming to Rhode Island

New Jobs Will Be Based Out of the Company's Smithfield Campus

SMITHFIELD, RI – In his first jobs announcement since becoming Governor, Governor Dan McKee today announced that Fidelity Investments will create 500 new jobs at their Smithfield, Rhode Island campus over the next few quarters. The 500 new jobs will be part of a new Regional Center for Fidelity's Personal Investing business.

"I'm thrilled that Fidelity is choosing to expand here in Rhode Island where innovation thrives. This is encouraging and welcomed news as we begin Rhode Island's economic recovery," said Governor Dan McKee. "I'm grateful for Fidelity's contributions to our state, including this commitment to 500 additional jobs over the next few quarters. I look forward to continuing to work together to create opportunities for hardworking Rhode Islanders in the years to come."

"Fidelity Investments is excited to grow our footprint and expand our existing regional site in Rhode Island," said Mark Barlow, senior vice president of Personal Investing at Fidelity Investments. "We're increasing the number of client-facing associates to support not only unprecedented customer growth and engagement, but also our associates who work hard every day to help our clients. Expanding in Rhode Island gives us access to a talented and educated workforce in the Ocean State to fill these positions that are new to this market for us."

Fidelity Investments currently employs 3,200 people in Rhode Island. The company will begin hiring 500 additional staff immediately and over the next few quarters. Candidates do not need to be a licensed financial professional to be hired. The company is seeking candidates with strong customer-service skills, including those working in industries like hospitality and retail that may have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Rhode Islanders interested in applying for these positions, which include entry-level as well as leadership roles, should visit fidelitycareers.com.

"Fidelity has been and continues to be an amazing collaborator with our state. They have provided good-paying jobs for our residents and will continue to do so. Today's announcement will create more opportunities for Rhode Islanders, which is exactly what we need. This is another testament that Rhode Island is open for business. I look forward to the collaborations ahead," said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos.

"Fidelity has been a tremendous partner with the state of Rhode Island, providing thousands of good-paying jobs for our residents. I am extremely pleased with today's announcement, which expands opportunities for Rhode Islanders as the workforce recovers from the challenges of the pandemic. It shows that our state is a great place to grow and expand a business, and I appreciate Fidelity's continued investment here," said Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi.

"It is great news that Fidelity is announcing the creation of hundreds more quality, entry level jobs in Rhode Island," said President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio. "This news is especially welcome after the economic turmoil of the past 14 months. Fidelity is an outstanding corporate citizen, and these jobs are great opportunities for Rhode Islanders."

"The Town of Smithfield continues to value our relationship with one of our best partners, Fidelity Investments. We welcome these 500 new opportunities to Town, working to reignite Rhode Island's economy as we enter the post pandemic era," said Smithfield Town Manager Randy Rossi. "Over the last year Fidelity Investments has grown significantly, earning more than 8.6 million new customers since the start of 2020," said Rick Metters, vice president of public affairs at Fidelity Investments. "With that, our interactions and engagement with clients have surged and supporting our customers and our associates who help them is a top priority, and Rhode Island will play an important role."

"We are pleased that Fidelity is deepening its investment in Rhode Island," said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. "As we continue to reopen our state's economy, it's encouraging that one of our largest employers is affirming its commitment to our state – and opening up new opportunities for our workforce. Fidelity Investments has a rich history in Rhode Island, and we're glad to see this important company build upon that history with new investment."

###