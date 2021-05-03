Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of April 26

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses four issues she is watching, with only two weeks left in the 2021 legislative session.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Rehder-Podcast-042921  (2:43)  Q: into Missouri statutes.

  1. Senator Rehder says there are only two weeks left in the 2021 legislative session, with lots still to accomplish. Rehder-1-042921  (:19)  Q: Missouri public schools.
  2. Senator Rehder adds she continues to watch Senate Bill 46. Rehder-2-042921  (:21)  Q: passports, that’s ridiculous.
  3. Senator Rehder also says Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85 remain in the balance. Rehder-3-042921  (:19)  Q: to get done.
  4. Senator Rehder says she is also still watching public health legislation. Rehder-4-042921  (:31)  Q: those services down.

Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of April 26

