Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of April 26
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses four issues she is watching, with only two weeks left in the 2021 legislative session.
Q: into Missouri statutes.
Senator Rehder says there are only two weeks left in the 2021 legislative session, with lots still to accomplish. Q: Missouri public schools.
Senator Rehder adds she continues to watch Senate Bill 46. Q: passports, that's ridiculous.
Senator Rehder also says Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85 remain in the balance. Q: to get done.
Senator Rehder says she is also still watching public health legislation. Q: those services down.