Notice of Public Hearing - Fiscal Year 2022 Weatherization Assistance Program Proposed State Plan

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND SOLICITATION OF PUBLIC COMMENT

Fiscal Year 2022 Weatherization Assistance Program Proposed State Plan

DOEE invites the public to present its comments in writing or at a virtual public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Proposed State Plan for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).

Hearing Date: Monday, May 10, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM

Web Access: Meeting number: 160 703 9632 Password: zwKzyhxJ664 Link: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=m8377c5118fd89a6e6fb6d280e09010a6

Phone Access: 1-202-860-2110 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 160 703 9632

Beginning May 3, 2021 the full text of the FY22 WAP Proposed State Plan will be available in the attachments section below. A person may obtain a copy of the WAP Proposed State Plan by any of the following means:

- Download from the attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of FY22 WAP Proposed State Plan” in the subject line.

- Write the Department at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002, “Attn: LaWanda Jones RE: FY22 WAP Proposed State Plan” on the outside of the envelope.

The deadline for comments is May 10, 2021 at 4:30pm. All persons present at the hearing who wish to be heard may testify in person. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Persons are urged to submit duplicate copies of their written statements.

Persons may also submit written testimony by email, with a subject line of “FY22 WAP Proposed State Plan”, to [email protected]. Comments clearly marked “FY22 WAP Proposed State Plan” may also be mailed to the Department’s offices at the address listed above. All comments should be received no later than May 10, 2021 at 4:30PM. The Department will consider all comments received in its final decision.