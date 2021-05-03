OSS Announces Full Suite of Cannabis Security Services and Financial Solutions Now Available to West Coast and Nevada; Targets East Coast Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Operational Security Solutions Targets East Coast Expansion After Completing Market Share Dominance on West Coast



Fresno, CA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that their full suite of security and financial solution services are fully available in the West Coast markets of California and Nevada. With the ability to service some of the largest legal markets in the US, the company is now targeting additional West Coast markets and East Coast expansion as new programs come online through regulatory and legislative changes.

OSS is the leading provider of security and financial solutions and relationships for heavily regulated emerging markets such as cannabis and hemp. Its security offerings include cash-in-transit (CIT) management, where the company moved over $1.6 billion in cash in 2020 alone, logistics, and depository services. The company has extensive experience in onsite security planning and implementation and offers those services on a case-by-case basis as needed.

Beyond its security offerings, the company offers industry-leading cannabis-specific financial solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses who struggle to get banking services with financial institutions who have specific plans designed for highly regulated or Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-blocked businesses. The OSS team can assist operators with access to banking solutions, compliance services, and ongoing support of a client’s business operations and regulatory compliance throughout California and Nevada.

“We have purposefully been quiet as we’ve built one of the largest and most robust security and financial solutions and relationship firms servicing the cannabis industry in the country. However, now we are ready to make our footprint known,” said Ryan Hale, Chief of Sales and Marketing at Operational Security Solutions. “We first focused on ensuring we provided the right solutions for California, one of the world’s largest legalized markets. Through our incredible relationships with financial institutions as well as our personnel and facility infrastructure, we can proudly share that we have fully penetrated the California market as of the summer of 2020 and have expanded operations throughout California and Nevada. Now in five states total, with an undeniable track record of success, and new legislative changes bringing new states online, we are ready to bring our model to the East Coast.”

Founded in 2017 by former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals, OSS has quickly become the standard in top-tier risk management services that include armored CIT services, physical security and guard consulting services, security consulting services for both financial institutions and marijuana-related businesses, and a comprehensive suite of compliance services.

“We work with clients to address some of their biggest challenges such as access to funds, compliance with financial institution requirements, and overall movement and depository services for a cash-intensive industry,” Hale said.

The company boasts a “no loss” record to-date and is looking to bring their entire service offering to new East Coast markets such as Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, among others. Five states passed adult-use cannabis legislation in the 2020 election, bringing the total count of states with either medical or adult-use programs to over 35. OSS has a unique opportunity to service these emerging markets with its unparalleled service offerings.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

oss@cmwmedia.com

858.264.6600