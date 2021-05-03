Manalapan NJ Open House for Gorgeous Homes is a Rare Event. This Saturday, May 8th is a Very Special Day
Finally a beautiful property, (11 Kingsley Drive), nestled in one of the most sought after communities, is having an Open House event. May 8th From 1PM to 4PM.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finally a beautiful property, (11 Kingsley Drive), nestled in one of the most sought after communities, is having an Open House event. If you have made a decision to leave the city life and give your family a fresh start in the open spaces and blue skies in a beautiful suburb, Manalapan, NJ, (and this property) may be the ideal opportunity for you.
Manalapan located in Central NJ, was voted 5th best place to live in NJ in 2020. Located 15 miles from NJ beaches & just 49 miles from the night life and shows in the best big city in the world, New York City. Convenient to the Poconos, Philadelphia, Delaware, Maryland and NYS. Parents are looking to raising their children in the uncongested suburbs and get the best of both worlds with easy proximity to major malls, lakes, ponds, streams, State Parks, camp grounds, Wemrock Orchards, Battleground and Delicious Orchards, the spectacular Jersey Shore beaches, and still have the best of both worlds with easy commute to the Nation's favorite "Big Apple" . The priceless glowing smile and look of amazement on your child's face, when he or she catches their first 3 pound bass at nearby Turkey Swamp park, will be etched in both your and their memory forever. Growing up in my beloved Brooklyn, at age 9, my father took me to Prospect Park Lake we caught two fish. It was the happiest day of my life. My Dad died a year later, but I will remember forever how much fun we had fishing and how beautiful Prospect Park Lake was, and how happy I was to share an orange drink with my dad, that was pumped out from a yellow concession wagon. I was hooked on the outdoors and 14 years later my employer needed me to move to NJ....and the rest is history. New York still remains the greatest City in the world will always be the world's greatest tourist attraction. Post Covid, it will shine brighter than ever.
Why is real estate in Manalapan soaring? The Covid19 pandemic has resulted in families venturing out of the major heavily populated cities of America.. Corporations recognize the new norm. They find in many cases, during the Covid pandemic, it is less expensive and safer for employees to work from home 3-4 days a week using conference videos, than to come to the office every day. Home buyers want to act now with low interest rates, & taxes in Central NJ still lower than city living. Manalapan has great schools, sports programs, and recreation programs for seniors.
11 Kingsley Drive (Kent Estates) is an example of this explosion & the quality of life living enthusiasm and how the extremely limited supply of newly updated homes are now being sold:
This is an actual current Manalapan Home for sale. (Note: Bidding is expected to begin this weekend with an Open House this Saturday, May 8th, 2021 (Hours will be from 1PM to 4PM), with a contract closing in the last week in August or possibly earlier if needed. Qualified bidders will need to show strong pre approval evidence from the lender, that they will approve their mortgage. The current estimate is for bidding to start at $749,000. For interior photos and additional exterior photos, email your request for additional photos to gugs0872@gmail.com
For bidding info and Open House Tour particulars. See Sales Agent Anthony C. Guglieri Contact Info below.
Gorgeous 75ft setback 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with finished basement & 2 car garage with high ceiling. This well
maintained beauty features spacious rooms, great closet space throughout, hardwood floors, updated kitchen
with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, & granite counters, central vacuum, huge
laundry room with storage . The solarium over looks the private gorgeous tree lined backyard with updated 3 tier Trex deck, KitchenAid gas built-in island Stainless Steel Barbecue, beautiful mature landscaping & new fire pit and night lights.
Brand New Roof.
4Bedrooms
0.85 Acres Lot
3Bathrooms
2767 SF
Fireplace
Central Air (New Lennox Condenser and Coil)
Forced Hot Air Heating
Year Built: 1972
Central location is extremely convenient to restaurants,
shopping, & Bus / Trains.
25 min country road (no traffic) drive to Manasquan Beach (The seller's favorite beach)
Central NJ location is great for getting to the NYC, PA, MD.
Manalapan schools are ranked very high & the sports programs
are amazing.
Contact :Anthony C. Guglieri, Principal http://www.primetimerealestate.com/
email gugs0872@gmail.com Prime Time Real Estate Inc. Main Address: 1957 Richmond Terrace Staten Island, New York 10302
NJ Office: 145 Lower Main Street Aberdeen, NJ 07747 Cell: 917-991-1005
