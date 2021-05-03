Ultimus Appoints Frank Anduiza to Lead Sales Management Efforts for Private Fund Administration Services

Firm to leverage Anduiza’s institutional sales experience

CINCINNATI, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent technology driven provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of industry veteran Frank Anduiza as Executive Vice President, Head of Private Fund Sales, for Ultimus LeverPoint, the firm's private fund administration services group. Anduiza will be responsible for new logo revenue of the private fund administration business by driving new client wins and overseeing the private fund business development team at Ultimus LeverPoint (ULP).



“We are very excited to have Frank join our growing team at Ultimus LeverPoint,” commented Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus. “He possesses broad experience in the private fund market segment and keenly understands the financial products that we service. He has a demonstrated ability to deliver results and is well connected to industry business partners. Frank has been successful as both an individual contributor and as a leader overseeing a sales team in the private fund space, and his talent will be critical to expanding our client base.”

Frank J. Anduiza joins Ultimus LeverPoint after departing BNY Mellon as Head of U.S. Business Development where he established and led a sales team focused on selling fund administration services to alternative investment managers in the private equity, hedge fund and real estate segments.

David MacPhee, CEO of Ultimus LeverPoint, is committed to partnering with Anduiza in efforts to grow the firm. “I look forward to working closely with Frank and tapping into his experience and his high level of discipline, energy and focus to help us grow our private fund administration business. Having Frank on our team will allow us to capitalize on our market position and our strong service reputation, and that’s exciting.”

“I am very pleased to join Ultimus LeverPoint and head up the private fund business development efforts,” said Anduiza. “The professionals at ULP have worked diligently to establish the firm as a leading boutique provider in this industry through their delivery of high-value services and a client centric model. Ultimus LeverPoint is poised to take advantage of the market opportunity, especially given their continued investments in industry leading technology. I look forward to leveraging my institutional experience and knowledge to deliver high quality growth for the firm.”

Prior to his position at BNY Mellon, Anduiza was a business development executive based in New York at Citigroup Prime Brokerage. He also served as a business development executive focused on private markets, helping to creating solutions for large and mid-sized asset managers. Earlier in his career, Anduiza served as counterparty credit officer at both Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions (ULP) is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital and hedge fund clients. The firm provides accounting and fund administration solutions to over 200 firms with approximately $110B in assets under administration. ULP’s asset management clients represent a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms to established firms.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of fund management firms – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, ULP’s team of over 225 associates provides operational excellence, in order to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing prompt solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with locations in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Denver, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.





