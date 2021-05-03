Bishop Fox’s CAST Named Winner of Best Emerging Technology Category in SC Awards 2021

Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) Managed Security Service Wins Award for Cutting-Edge Innovation by Addressing Today’s Rapidly-Evolving Threats to Organizations

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private offensive security testing firm, today announced that its Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) managed security service has been named the Winner of the Excellence Award for Best Emerging Technology in this year’s coveted SC Awards. Bishop Fox’s first-of-its kind CAST Security as a Service augments an organization’s security program by continuously mapping and testing their entire attack surface, enabling companies to stay ahead of emerging threats and have a consistent understanding of their security posture.



For 25 years, the SC Awards program has recognized the people, organizations, and solutions that are forging the industry’s future and advancing the cause of safe and secure commerce and communication. 2021’s SC Awards were the most competitive yet, with a record number of entries, which all underwent a rigorous evaluation process of in-depth analysis, analyst reports and/or product reviews.

“Events of the last year shined a bright spotlight on security gaps, which in turn provided opportunity for the vendor community,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media. “But it also serves as a litmus test, demonstrating which were nimble enough to handle increased demand, which were willing to rethink product roadmaps to serve customers. Winners of our Excellence Awards excelled despite these unprecedented challenges.”

Blending the science and art of continuous penetration testing, CAST combines advanced technology and attack-focused automation alongside an expert system that is managed with human expertise to deliver a service that scales an enterprise’s security testing program while reducing its security team’s workload. The subscription-based service delivers unprecedented visibility into an organization's security posture. This novel service enables organizations to scale their capabilities and assess and exploit more sophisticated vulnerabilities in a greater number of categories at a speed and persistence which surpasses that of real-world attackers. Acting as an extension of an organization’s security team, CAST provides prioritized, verified findings of and remediation guidance for a company’s entire external perimeter.

“With a complex, ever-changing attack surface, traditional security testing methodologies are insufficient for today’s enterprise, and they are often too expensive or time consuming, or both,” said Vincent Liu, CEO at Bishop Fox. “Our CAST service has been a game changer for so many of our customers spanning all industry sectors. CAST doesn’t just bridge the gap between people, process, and technology, it erases it, by complementing and empowering expert operators to identify and communicate the vulnerabilities that may pose a threat to their organization. We’re truly honored and thrilled to have CAST recognized by the SC Awards program; our team is actively looking ahead to how we can continue improving the world’s security posture.”

Launched in February 2020, CAST actively monitors and tests more than two million daily targets for companies whose cumulative revenue totals more than $700 billion. Several Fortune 500 companies, including multiple Fortune 10, currently use CAST to secure their attack surface. Notably, Zoom leveraged the service in 2020 to secure their platform during its exponential, pandemic-driven growth.

The CAST platform was also recently reviewed by SW Labs’ Adrian Sanabria as part of the April 2021 assessment of the Attack Surface Management (ASM) category and was commended for addressing several shortcomings of traditional penetration testing. Read the review here.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private offensive security testing firm. Since 2005, the company has provided consulting and Security as a Service offerings to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which has allowed the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and augment and scale its assessment capabilities through next generation offensive security technologies like Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in San Francisco, CA and Barcelona, Spain.