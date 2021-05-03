ReversingLabs Wins Trust Award For Best Threat Intelligence Technology at SC Awards 2021

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, today announced that its Titanium Platform was recognized as the Trust Award Winner in the Best Threat Intelligence Technology category for the 2021 SC Awards. Today’s honor for ReversingLabs reinforces threat intelligence as a top cybersecurity technology and the Titanium Platform’s proven success in detecting, analyzing and mitigating potentially costly threats. The announcement was made online Monday, May 3, 2021 as part of SC Media’s 2021 SC Awards coverage.



“The entire ReversingLabs team is thrilled that our Titanium Platform has been named the best threat intelligence technology solution at the 2021 SC Awards. This is a huge honor that validates our success in combating potentially harmful threats that are growing in complexity and frequency,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder, ReversingLabs. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our capabilities and introducing new features that will help teams identify malicious files and then mitigate these threats before they can impact the business.”

Now in its 25th year, 2021’s SC Awards were the most competitive yet, with a record 579 entries. Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

“Distinct challenges that emerged during the last year resulted in a diverse range of demands from the customer community. A pandemic drove employees home en masse; supply chain attacks left government agencies and businesses reeling; cybercriminals and enemy nation states banked on security gaps during unprecedented times, targeting home networks, health care organizations, and retailers, among many other organizations,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media. “Winners of our Trust Awards demonstrated remarkable resiliency, adapting to meet evolving requirements of customers.”

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the Trust Award category. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/ .

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions that detects and analyzes complex file and binary-based threats built to evade traditional security solutions. Its hybrid-cloud Titanium Platform enables digital business resiliency, protects against new modern architecture exposures, and automates manual SOC processes with a transparency that arms developers, SOC analysts and threat hunters to confidently take action.

ReversingLabs is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a more intelligent way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static and dynamic analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing file repository, SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for risk managers, application developers and hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

