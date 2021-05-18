Positive Psychology Experts Elaine Brzycki and Dr. Henry Brzycki : New Book Transforms Your Mental Health and Well-Being

Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life is a book for our time! Available now at Amazon.

Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life: Essential Playbook with Breakthrough Methods in 15 Reflections for a Happy, Healthy, Flourishing Life

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life meets the needs of our time. This new book from positive psychology experts Elaine Brzycki and Dr. Henry Brzycki empowers people who want to live happy, healthy and flourishing lives. Highlighting the importance of mental health and well-being, the book provides 15 Reflections with breakthrough methods that help people deepen their self-knowledge and develop a higher life purpose.

Public figures Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell and Megan Markel, and athletes Michael Phelps and Andrew Luck have openly discussed their mental health and well-being challenges. Authors Elaine and Henry Brzycki’s research found that 80% of adolescents, young adults and adults are struggling with their mental health and well-being. The pandemic further heightened these ongoing struggles, and people are looking for pathways forward to renew their mental health and well-being.

Co-author Elaine Brzycki said, “The number one factor to pro-actively build excellent mental health is to have a sense of purpose in life, and the best way to discover your purpose is to dive deeper into your own self-knowledge.”

The authors emphasize that the book is not a dry, intellectual exercise, but rather a heartfelt and emotionally positive experience for the reader. Following brief introductions and discussions, the book provides people with the encouragement and space to write down responses to 15 Reflections, empowering individual choice.

Co-author Dr. Henry Brzycki said, “This book listens to you. You can read it at your own pace. It will help you discover the power of your hopes and dreams, so that you can reconnect with the dreams you had tucked away and are now reviving. You’ll find that the methods in this book will become lifelong friends. You will feel like you have come home—to yourself!”

The reader completes the 15 Reflections to create the structure for a happy, healthy and flourishing life. Some Reflections emphasize self-knowledge and describe 30 self attributes from the authors’ Integrated Self Model™. Other Reflections build on this new self-knowledge to help the reader discover and develop a higher life purpose, along with plans to support it. Through the process of completing the Reflections, readers access new possibilities previously unavailable to them.

The book especially serves people who are serious about more fully understanding themselves. Readers learn how to heal from past traumas and to transition to new stages in life that are thriving and successful. They see and achieve their unique potentials and connect with their innate passion to make a difference for others in their life and in the larger society.

This essential playbook for contemporary life is based on research- and evidence-based proven methods from positive psychology, educational psychology and developmental psychology. Affirming the importance of placing mental health and well-being at the center of all aspects of people’s lives, it teaches ways to develop resilience that will help prevent mental health issues in the future.

Every now and then a book is written that speaks to the consciousness of the time—this is that book for our time. Humanity is seeking deeper meaning in life, a sense of purpose for why life matters, and how to make meaningful changes.

Life for most of us in our contemporary society takes a toll on our emotional, psychological and physical well-being. We do not have the mental framework, and associated mental capacities, to adequately meet the overwhelming demands of modern life. This inadequacy leaves most people with increasing levels of anxiety and depression; disconnected from their experiences of joy, love, happiness and inner peace; and lacking a sense of purpose in life with related personal and professional meaning.

This book is for anyone who is seeking a higher purpose in life and wants to see and achieve new possibilities so as to create a happy, healthy, mindful and flourishing life.

Elaine J. Brzycki, Ed.M., and Henry G. Brzycki, Ph.D., have generated a body of work to impact the human condition and make the world a better place. Exploring their life purpose for 40 years, they have helped people create happy, healthy and flourishing lives. They have authored three best-selling books, numerous articles, and personal and professional development workshops. Utilized in over 50 countries, their work has led to a new worldwide consciousness about the importance of self-knowledge and placing mental health and well-being at the center of a good and successful life.